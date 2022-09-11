Kirby Points to A Potential Area of Improvement for Stetson Bennett

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett has overcome so much...

Stop me if you've heard it. It's become a bit too much of the story at this point it seems for the former walk-on. Now, after two starts in 2022, it seems people are catching on to the fact that perhaps there's more to this Bennett guy than some thought.

Through two games, Bennett has thrown for an average of 334 yards per game on 75.4% completion, 3 TDs to 0 INTs. He's played relatively flawless football through 65 pass attempts. Though despite the praise and sudden shocking boost in his Heisman trophy odds, the always present perfectionist in head coach Kirby Smart pointed to an area of his game that could be tweaked a bit moving forward.

When asked about whether or not his legs have become more of a factor in 2022, Smart mentioned that he would prefer Stetson Bennett to pull the ball down a bit more:

"He's not trusting his feet, to me. I felt like there were several times where could have run, you know. He could have taken off. He's always been mobile."

Though Smart would like to continue to see Stetson develop in these decision-making areas. Knowing when to play "hero football" and knowing when to make the smart decision is something that Bennett needs to continue to develop.

A prime example of this would be what would wind up being Bennett's final possession before handing the game over to Carson Beck. On 3rd down in reasonable field goal position, Bennett tried to make too much happen, took a massive sack, and forced a 54-yard field goal from Podlesny that wound up short. In a contested football game, those three points are crucial.

The third-down sack that took us out of field goal range, and I probably shouldn't kick the field goal, you can't take that sack. You can't do that. You got to throw the ball away, or just run it. And you know, what you do you ensure that we get three, whatever yard you get.

Though in conclusion, Smart was adamant that it's hard to second guess Bennett's decisions when he's the one that has to make them in the heat of the moment.

