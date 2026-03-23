Former Big Ten Running Back Reveals SEC Football is "Way Different" Than The Big Ten

A former Big Ten and SEC running back has recently revealed that football in the SEC is "way different" than the Big Ten.

College football is a sport home to many passionate fans who partake in intense debates. No matter what point of the season, it is almost always a guarantee that there will be some form of an argument taking place amongst fans of the sport.

One of the more longstanding debates across the sport revolves around two of college football's biggest conferences (SEC and Big Ten), whose fans will continuously argue as to which conference is better.

Analysts, coaches, fans, and practically anyone else who has watched the sport frequently offer their opinion on the matter, and almost never pull any punches in regard to what they say. But there is one group whose opinion may hold a bit more weight than others.

Former players are also a major contributor to this argument, and with the rising popularity of the transfer portal, more and more players are provided the opportunity to experience football in both conferences.

One of the latest players to offer their opinion on the matter, is Georgia Bulldogs running back Josh McCray, who recently revealed that he felt football in the SEC was way different than the Big Ten, and even credited Georgia for their efforts in preparing him for the upcoming NFL Draft.

Josh McCray Reveals that SEC Football is Different From the Big Ten

Oct 11, 2025; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Josh McCray (2) carries against the Auburn Tigers during the second quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | John Reed-Imagn Images

"SEC ball is way different, I will say. Coming from a Big Ten program to the SEC," said McCray. "I mean, I was born and raised in Alabama, so I kind of was around the SEC. But it felt good to be back this year."

Prior to his time in Athens, McCray spent four seasons with the Illinois Fighting Illini, where he carried the ball nearly 300 times for over 1,300 yards. His 2025 season with the Bulldogs resulted in some massive moments as well, as the running back scored a game winning touchdown against Tennessee during the regular season.

McCray is not the only player whose played in both conferences to share this sentiment. Earlier this offseason, Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs also revealed that the week in and week out competition was much more challenging when he played in the SEC.

While one player's comments are certainly not enough to formally end the SEC vs Big Ten debate, McCray's opinion will almost certainly be used by SEC fans in order to further cement their argument that football in the Southeast "just means more."