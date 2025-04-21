Josh McCray Announces Commitment to Georgia Football
Illinois running back Josh McCray has announced his commitment to Georgia football.
The Georgia Bulldogs just rattled off several commitments in the transfer portal and one of them was Illinois running back Josh McCray. A major addition to the Georgia running back room.
McCray is a native of the state of Alabama, which is an area of the country the Bulldogs prioritize in the recruiting process. The Dawgs have placed extra emphasis on the running back position this spring following the news that running back Branson Robinson would be entering the portal.
During the 2024 season, McCray carried the ball 117 times for a total of 609 yards and 10 touchdowns. His physical running style would be an excellent addition to the Bulldogs' backfield should McCray elect to transfer to the University of Georgia.
The Bulldogs will continue their preparations for the regular season as they gear up for their 2025 opener in Sanford Stadium against the Marshall Thundering Herd. The Bulldogs are currently on a more than 30-game win streak at home and have not lost a season opener against Kirby Smart.
McCray recently took a visit to Georgia and it looks like the visit was enough to lock down his commitment. Georgia lost running back Branson Robinson to the portal this spring and it seems like they have filled in the hole on the depth chart with McCray's commitment.
Georgia Football Transfer Portal Tracker:
Departures:
- Nitro Tuggle, WR
- Marques Easley, OL
- Branson Robinson
Commitments:
- Elo Modozie, LB
- Josh Horton, DL
- Josh McCray, RB
