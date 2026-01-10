Georgia Bulldogs Running Back Josh McCray Announces Entrance into 2026 NFL Draft

A Georgia Bulldogs Football player has announced their NFL Draft decision following the 2025 college football season.

The Georgia Bulldogs 2025 college football season has come to an end following the Dawgs' heartbreaking loss to the Ole Miss Rebels in the first round of the College Football Playoff during the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

With the season now complete, players have begun announcing their decisions regarding the NFL Draft. The latest player to announce his decision is Bulldogs running back Josh McCray, who announced that he will be officially entering the 2026 NFL Draft.

McCray took to social media to announce his decision and thank both the University of Georgia and Illinois for his time at each program.

“I am incredibly grateful for my time at both the University of Illinois and the University of Georgia. Each stop played a significant role in shaping me, molding my character, discipline, and approach to life," wrote McCray. "Thank you to the coaches and staff at both programs for believing in me, pushing me, and investing in my development on and off the field. Your guidance and support will always mean more to me than words can express.”

McCray joined the Bulldogs roster ahead of the 2025 season via the transfer portal. The former Illinois running back was expected to add some much needed dept to the Bulldogs' running back room.

Though his time in Athens was short, McCray's impact on the Bulldogs was massive. The running back helped deliver some massive moments for the Bulldogs, including a game-winning touchdown in overtime and a fourth-down conversion against Ole Miss.

What Does Josh McCray's Departure Mean for Georgia?

Nov 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Josh McCray (2) runs the ball against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

McCray was one of the go-to carriers for the Bulldogs in short-yardage situations this season. Not having him on the roster will create a large void for the Dawgs to fill. Luckily for Georgia, Kirby Smart and staff have a stable of talented backs to utilize for the future.

Players departing for the NFL Draft have become somewhat of an expectation for Georgia fans. Under Kirby Smart, the Dawgs have produced a plethora of first-round draft picks and selections that have gone on to have extremely fruitful NFL careers. While Georgia fans would likely love to see McCray in the red and black one more season, the player's future is extremely bright.

As the offseason continues there will likely be a handful of other Bulldog players who will make their decisions regarding the NFL Draft known. Stay tuned for more coverage on the Georgia Bulldogs’ offseason moves from Bulldogs on SI.