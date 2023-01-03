Former Bulldogs React to Stetson Bennett's Peach Bowl Performance.

The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl featured plenty of amazing performances, but none were better than those from the two quarterbacks.

CJ Stroud and Stetson Bennett combined for 762 yards and 8 total touchdowns. Stroud was nearly flawless, throwing for 3 first half touchdowns. Bennett set all kinds of records, becoming the first player to ever to throw for 190 yards in the fourth quarter of a College Football Playoff game.

Stetson Bennett's clutch performance caught the eyes of former Georgia greats. Those Bulldogs took to social media to praise his efforts.

Former running back Brian Herrien (2016-19), who ran for over 1,400 yards in his career, simply put Bennett's stat line next to CJ Strouds.

A couple of former Georgia quarterbacks were also impressed. For starters, Jake Fromm (2017-19), who played with Bennett for two seasons, simply called Bennett "that dude", which, if you follow football, is about the highest praise you can give a player.

Another former Bulldog quarterback, Aaron Murray, took to Twitter to call Bennett "the GOAT". That's significant coming from Murray, who is not just Georgia's all-time leading passer, but also the SEC's.

Stetson Bennett is just 61 yards away from passing Murray (3,893) for the most passing yards in a single season by a Georgia quarterback. He's also just 177 yards away from becoming the first Georgia quarterback to ever throw for 4,000 yards.

Bennett and Georgia will take on No. 3 TCU (13-1) in the College Football Playoff National Championship next Monday (1/9).