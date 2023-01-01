Skip to main content

FINAL: Georgia Pulls Off Late Game Heroics

Quarterback Stetson Bennett and company pulled off late game magic to seal a win for Georgia over Ohio State.

Georgia played one of their worst four-quarter football games all season. Still, they managed to irk out a win over Ohio State in the final seconds to send the Bulldogs to their second consecutive national title.

Quarterback Stetson Bennett continues adding to his legacy as one of the best to ever play for the red and black. Despite appearing rattled at points, Bennett led Georgia on an epic two-minute drill for the go-ahead touchdown.

He found wide receiver Adonai Mitchell for the go-ahead score, Mitchell's second heroic play in twelve months for them. The two have found a connection in big moments despite the surrounding circumstances and have made two of the biggest plays in program history.

The most impressive part about Georgia's victory was that they won despite injuries and lackluster performance. Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud put together a complete offensive game, and the Buckeye passing attack exploited the Bulldogs' secondary all game.

However, the final score reads a Georgia win. They continue to find new ways to win, especially in high-pressure moments. Head coach Kirby Smart and company are putting together a run for the ages, and tonight only added to their legacy.

Georgia now moves on to the national title, where they will take on TCU. The Horned Frogs bit Michigan in another high-scoring thriller earlier this afternoon.

