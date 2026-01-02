Former Clemson Tiger Locks in Visit with Georgia Bulldogs

Former Clemson Tiger Khalil Barnes has locked in a visit with the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Georgia Bulldogs 2025 college football season has officially come to a close following the Dawgs‘ heartbreaking loss to the Ole Miss Rebels in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. The defeat was the second consecutive season-ending loss in the Sugar Bowl and was the first rematch that Kirby Smart has lost in his head coaching career with Georgia.

While there are no other games to be played for the Bulldogs this year, the work for Kirby Smart and his coaching staff has arguably just begun. Oftentimes, this time of year is extremely important for roster acquisition and retention.

A few Bulldogs have already hit the transfer portal and now the Dawgs appear to have their eyes set on a potential addition to the roster. Former Clemson safety Khalil Barnes has locked in a visit with Georgia and Ole Miss, according to On3.

Clemson Transfer Khalil Barnes Set to Visit Georgia

Aug 31, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver London Humphreys (16) scores a touchdown past Clemson Tigers safety Khalil Barnes (7) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

This past season, Barnes racked up 40 tackles and tackle for loss for the Tigers. He also has seven career interceptions. He will visit Georgia on Jan. 3 and Ole Miss on Jan 4 and Jan. 5.

Barnes is from North Oconee High School in the state of Georgia. He was a member of the 2023 recruiting class and was ranked as a four-star prospect, the 399th-best player in the country, the 21st-best athlete in the class and the 40th-best player in the state of Georgia, according to composite rankings.

With Barnes being from the state of Georgia, it seems like they will have a good shot in landing the former Tiger.

Transfer portal entries following a college football season have become something to be expected for college spirals programs, with Georgia being no different. While seeing players leave and go elsewhere can be frustrating, Daniels' departure was to be expected, given his arrest just a few months ago.

As the Bulldogs’ offseason continues, the Dawgs will look to retain as many players as possible, while simultaneously adding to its own roster by way of the portal. Stay tuned for more updates regarding Georgia’s offseason moves from Bulldogs on SI.

Georgia Bulldogs Transfer Portal Tracker

Daniel Harris, DB

Roderick Robinson, RB

Jordan Thomas, DL

Nyier Daniels, OL

*All additions and departures from the NCAA transfer portal for Georgia will be listed in this article. As players announce their decisions, this article will be continuously updated to ensure its accuracy.*

