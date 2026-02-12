CBS Sports Names the Georgia Bulldogs' Most Pivotal Game of the 2026 Football Season

Major college football outlet CBS Sports has named the game that will be most pivotal to the Georgia Bulldogs' 2026 season.

The Georgia Bulldogs are amidst preparations for the 2026 college football season, as the team looks to earn another College Football Playoff spot in hopes of winning its third national title under head coach Kirby Smart.

In order to do so, the Dawgs will have to trudge through a gauntlet of a regular season schedule, that features a handful of extremely talented teams in some difficult environments. But while every game is important in the SEC, there is one that appears to be a bit more pivotal than others.

According to CBS Sports, the Bulldogs' road matchup against the Ole Miss Rebels this season will be the team's most pivotal contest. The matchup will be the two teams' fifth consecutive meeting over the past four seasons.

"There's a chance, albeit a small one, that Georgia could arrive in Oxford unbeaten and ranked No. 1 in early November. The matchup could carry top-four seed implications in the playoff race if Ole Miss is elite again under first-year coach Pete Golding," Wrote CBS Sports' Brad Crawford. "Alabama and Florida will always draw attention, but if Georgia wants another SEC title, the Bulldogs will have to get past Ole Miss."

Georgia Football's Recent Rivalry With the Ole Miss Rebels

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Ole Miss Rebels wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling (1) carries the ball as Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Demello Jones (15) defends in the second half during the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Despite sharing a conference for many years, Georgia and Ole Miss have never been viewed as bitter rivals. However, the past few years have certainly stoked the flames on this SEC matchup. Since 2023, the two teams have played four times, splitting the series 2-2 neither team winning a road victory.

Georgia's most recent win came in the 2025 regular season, as the Dawgs overcame a two-score deficit in the fourth quarter to earn a 43-35 victory over the Rebels. Ole Miss would have their vengeance later that season, however, as they handed the Bulldogs a 39-34 defeat in the Sugar Bowl, ending the team's season.

While there will be numerous pivotal matchups for both teams this season, the recent history between these two programs and the implications their future matchup could have, makes this year's meeting one of the most important of the 2026 season.

Georgia and Ole Miss will renew their budding rivalry this season on Saturday, November 7th in Oxford, Mississippi. A kickoff time and TV network for this game have not yet been announced.