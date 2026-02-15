Kirby Smart Has An Opportunity to End a Decade-Long Losing Streaks During 2026 Season

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart will have an opportunity to end a pair of lengthy losing streaks during the 2026 college football season.

In just 10 seasons as a college football head coach, Kirby Smart has already established himself as one of the most decorated figures in college football history and is arguably the best head coach college football has to offer.

During his time with the University of Georgia, Smart has amassed a pair of national title victories, a quartet of conference championships, and a lengthy list of players selected in the first round of the NFL Draft.

But for all of Smart's achievements, there are still a few losing streaks that currently hangs the head coach's head. Luckily for him, he will have a chance to end these streaks during the 2026 college football regular season.

Kirby Smart has defeated every single SEC program at least once during his time in Athens, but has yet to defeat a pair of teams while on the road. Those two teams are the Ole Miss Rebels and Alabama Crimson Tide, who Georgia is set to travel to this season.

Between traveling to Oxford and Tuscaloosa, Kirby Smart is currently 0-4 as Georgia's head coach in those matchups, and the Bulldogs have not won a contest in either venue since the 2011 season, when the Dawgs defeated Ole Miss in Oxford by a score of 27-13. Georgia's last road win in Alabama came in 2007.

How Georgia Can End Its Road Losing Streaks to Alabama and Ole Miss

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart looks on after the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Georgia faced both Ole Miss and Alabama twice during the 2025 season and split each series with a 1-1 record. In their second matchup, the Dawgs decimated the Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship, but saw their season end just a game later in a loss to Ole Miss during the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

Both Alabama and Ole Miss have undergone some drastic changes this offseason and will be completely different teams by the time the Bulldogs come to town. Which could play into Georgia's favor as the team looks to earn its first road win against either opponent in 15 years.

Georgia will travel to Tuscaloosa to face the Crimson Tide on Saturday, October 10th, and will then travel to Oxford to face Ole Miss on Saturday, November 7th. A TV network and kickoff time for either matchup has not been decided yet.