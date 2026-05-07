Former Georgia Bulldog Roderick Robinson Explains Why He Transferred to UAB

Former Georgia running back Roderick Robinson explains why he transferred to UAB.

The Georgia Bulldogs have had a busy offseason. They wrapped up spring practice a few weeks ago, but before that, they were working on constructing their roster ahead of the upcoming season. That included a list of players transferring out of the program, one of which was running back Roderick Robinson.

Robinson spent three seasons with the Bulldogs before ultimately looking for a new home. He dealt with several injuries over his career, which limited his usage. In his final season in Athens, Robinson had six carries for 22 yards and two receptions for 13 yards and a touchdown.

The former Bulldog ultimately chose to transfer to UAB after entering the portal this offseason and he has now reveleaed why he chose the Blazers.

Roderick Robinson Explains Why He Transferred Out of Georgia

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Roderick Robinson II (0) celebrates after accruing a touchdown during the first quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

"I just wanted to go somewhere where the coaches believed in me and had almost as much confidence in me as I have in myself," said Robinson on the Inferno Podcast. "And you know, coach [Brigham] and coach Mitchell provided that. They told me what it was from the jump and how much they believed in me and all of the confidence they had in me. So, just hearing that from the people that are going to be putting me on the field it gives you that security that you're looking for."

Robinson showed a lot of promise as a true freshman at Georgia in 2023. He had 24 carries for 196 yards and two touchdowns. In Georgia's bowl game against Florida State that season, Robinson had seven carries for 70 yards.

The former Bulldog is now not only looking to get a bigger workload at UAB, but also hopefully have a healthy season.

Coming out of high school, Robinson was rated as a four-star prospect, the 193rd-best player in the country, the 15th-best running back in the class and the 14th-best player in the state of California, according to 247 sports composite rankings.

There are a lot of reasons why players elect to transfer in today's world of college football. For Robinson, it appears it simply boiled down to him wanting more playing time. The Bulldogs are set at running back with Nate Frazier, Chauncey Bowens, Dante Dowdell, Dwight Phillips Jr., Bo Walker and Jae Lamar. Robinson now looks to be the featured back with his new program.