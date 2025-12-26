Former Georgia Bulldog Signed By New York Jets

Despite the regular season nearing its close and the playoffs being right around the corner, teams are still making roster moves., The New York Jets are one of the latest to do so as they signed former Georgia Bulldog Christopher Smith off of waivers after being waived by the Los Angeles Rams.

Smith started the season with the Las Vegas Raiders but they waived in November. He appeared in four games for the Rams before they waived and now he will have the opportunity to lock down a spot with the Jets before the season ends.

Georgia defensive back Christopher Smith (29) makes a catch during UGA Pro Day in Athens, Ga., on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. News Joshua L Jones | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

The former Georgia safety was selected in the fifth round by the Raiders in the 2023 NFL draft. Smith was fresh off of helping lead the Bulldogs to back-to-back national titles. In his final season with the Bulldogs, Smith racked up 61 tackles, five tackles for loss, a sack and three interceptions.

Smith is widely known for two different plays during his college career. The first one being against Clemson during the first week of the season. The Dawgs and the Tigers were in a defensive rock fight and offense was hard to come by. Georgia had not scored a touchdown all game until Smith jumped a route and intercepted DJ Uiagalelei and ran it back for a touchdown. That was the only touchdown scored in the entire game.

The next player came in the SEC Championship the next season. The LSU Tigers attempted to kick a field goal but Georgia managed to block. Smith then waits to see if anyone on LSU notices the ball is still in play and then picks it up and runs it back for a touchdown.

Smith was a highly impactful player on two of Georgia's greatest defenses of all-time. He was a starting safety on the 2021 defense alongside Lewis Cine who was one of five first round picks on that defense.

He has spent most of his professional career playing special teams and will likely do the same for the Jets. However, the Jets are dealing with some injuries in the secondary at the moment, so perhaps that gives Smith an opportunity to show what he is worth on the defensive side of the ball.

Smith will be joining former Georgia teammate Arian Smith in New York, who has also been playing special teams for the Jets this season.