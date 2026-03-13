This Position Will Determine the Success of Georgia Football's Defense in 2026

The position on Georgia's defense that will determine the unit's success in 2026.

The Georgia Bulldogs are expected to have one of the most talented defenses in college football this ucpoming season. They were young and inexperienced a season ago, as Kirby Smart mentioned multiple times, but this year they bring back a lot of talent.

Names like Chris Cole, KJ Bolden, Elijah Griffin, Gabe Harris and Quintavius Johnson are oftne brought up in this conversation, but there is one particular position that will determine the overall success of Georgia's defense this upcoming season.

Cornerback.

Ellis Robinson and Demello Jones Determining Factors for Georgia

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Ellis Robinson IV (1) celebrates after an incomplete pass in the end zone during the fourth quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The good news for Georgia is Ellis Robinson and Demello both return. They rotated at cornerback last season, alongside Daylen Everette who wa the veteran in the room. Everette is now headed to the NFL, which means Jones and Robinson will be the primary players at the position.

The expectations are high for Robinson in 2026. A former five-star prospect and one of the top players in the country is set to enter his second season as a starter and will be draft eligible after this year. He arguably has the most potential in the secondary and if he can maximize that talent, the ceiling of Georgia's defense will only continue to rise.

As for Jones, he showcased the dawg mentality he brings to the field every Saturday. He has no problem defending the run, fighting through screen plays and being an overall disruptor on the field. If he can get a little more polished in his coverage ability, he will be a complete cornerback.

Perhaps the biggest question for Georgia at cornerback though, is who is the next man up? Could it be Gentry Williams? The Oklahoma transfer. Braylon Conley? The USC transfer. Maybe Caden Harris shows out as a true freshman, or Jontae Gilbert takes a step forward in his second year.

Regardless, it's a questions Georgia has to answer this spring.

Georgia has an immense amount of talent at the defensive line and linebacker positions. Harris, Johnson, Xzavier McLeod, Elijah Griffin, Jordan Hall, Cole, Raylen Wilson, Justin Williams, the list goes on. Not only that, but the return of KJ Bolden at safety and the emergence of Rasean Dinkins at STAR creates a lot to love about Georgia's defense this season.

Robinson and Jones are very talented players themselves, but if they can lock down Georgia's pass defense, the Bulldogs will likely have the most complete defense in college football next season.