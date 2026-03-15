Picking the Best Fits for the Top 5 Quarterbacks Still Available in Free Agency

Through the first week of free agency, many teams have solidified their starting quarterback and/or backup for the 2026 season.

The quarterback market in both the draft and free agency this year isn’t particularly deep, but there are still some quality options that have yet to sign with a team. There also are other quarterbacks available through a trade, such as Anthony Richardson or backup Tyson Bagent.

Related: Projected QB Depth Chart for Every NFL Team As NFL Free Agency Begins

Here are the top five quarterbacks remaining in free agency, and where they might land.

Aaron Rodgers

Best fit: Steelers

Aaron Rodgers hasn’t confirmed his plans for the 2026 season, but assuming he does return, it would make sense for him to run it back with the Steelers. Rodgers had a positive first season in Pittsburgh, helping them win the division and reach the postseason. With Mike McCarthy—who Rodgers played for in Green Bay—becoming the Steelers head coach, a reunion makes even more sense.

Kirk Cousins

Best fit(s): Raiders, Cardinals, Browns

Kirk Cousins is a free agent after he was officially released by the Falcons this week. Cousins played well for Atlanta after Michael Penix Jr. suffered a torn ACL, completing 61.7% of his passes for 1,721 yards, 10 touchdowns and five picks. He’d be a great mentor for presumed Raiders No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza. If Cousins wants a starting gig next season, the Cardinals and Browns might be his best options at this point, even if the Cardinals are currently set to roll with Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew while the Browns have Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson.

Joe Flacco

Best fit(s): Bengals, Chiefs

Veteran Joe Flacco remains a solid backup option for teams across the league. The Bengals could still use a backup outside of Josh Johnson, and the 41-year-old played well in relief of Joe Burrow last season and seemed to fit in well in Cincinnati. Given Burrow’s injury history, a return makes sense for both sides. Alternatively, the Chiefs and Packers might be in need of a backup for Patrick Mahomes and Jordan Love, particularly if they don’t feel confident with their current options in Chris Oladokun and Desmond Ridder.

Jimmy Garoppolo

Best fit(s): Cardinals, Chiefs, Rams

Jimmy Garoppolo initially appeared to be a strong candidate to sign with the Cardinals before a report emerged that talks between the two sides “hit a snag.” The Cardinals have since signed Gardner Minshew, but Garoppolo could still make for a good alternative especially thanks to his prior experience with Mike LaFleur. Additionally, a return to the Rams makes sense if they don’t feel fully confident in Stetson Bennett IV as Matthew Stafford’s primary backup.

Russell Wilson

Best fit(s) Packers, Jets, Browns

After Russell Wilson struggled last season and was swiftly benched for Jaxson Dart, he makes the most sense as a backup. The Packers, Jets and Browns are all teams that potentially could prefer an experienced backup in Wilson.

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