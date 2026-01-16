Former Georgia Bulldogs Defensive Back Daniel Harris Commits to California

A former Georgia Bulldogs defensive back has found a new home via the NCAA transfer portal following the 2025 college football season.

As the transfer portal window remains open and the college football offseason continues to begin, teams all across the country are looking to retain members of their own roster, while simultaneously adding key pieces of their own. With so much movement taking place, numerous players are finding new homes each day.

The latest player to do so is Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Daniel Harris, who is reportedly expected to commit to the California Golden Bears after entering the transfer portal following the 2025 college football season.

Harris announced his intentions to enter the portal following the 2023 season, but eventually decided to come back to Georgia. Harris would go on to play alongside former Georgia Bulldog Julian Humphrey, who eventually transferred to Texas A&M after the 2024 season.

As a former 4-star prospect in high school, Harris's size and athletic abilities made him one of the more highly-toutted corners in the country. While he started a handful of games for the Bulldogs throughout his career, Harris was unable to consistently lock down a starting role.

The Bulldogs have already taken multiple steps to mitigate Harris's entrance into the portal, and have added a handful of talented defensive backs of their own ahead of the 2026 season.

As the Bulldogs’ offseason continues, the Dawgs will look to retain as many players as possible, while simultaneously adding to their own roster through the portal. Stay tuned for more updates regarding Georgia’s offseason moves from the Bulldogs on SI.

Georgia Football Transfer Portal Tracker:

Departures:

Daniel Harris, DB (Committed to California)

Roderick Robinson, RB

Jordan Thomas, DL (Committed to South Carolina)

Nyier Daniels, OL

Kris Jones, LB (Committed to Boston College)

Jaden Harris, S (Committed to Kansas)

Bo Hughley, OL (Committed to Colorado)

Joenel Aguero, S (Committed to Ole Miss)

Ondre Evans, DB (Committed to NC State)

Adrian Maddox, DB (Committed to Kansas State)

Elo Modozie, EDGE

Dominick Kelly, DB

Jamal Meriweather, OL

Additions:

Khalil Barnes, S (Clemson)

Isiah Canion, WR (Georgia Tech)

Braylon Conley, CB (USC)

Amaris Williams, EDGE (Auburn)

Ja'Marley Riddle, S (East Carolina)

Dante Dowdell, RB (Kentucky)

Gentry Williams, CB (Oklahoma)

TyQuez Richardson, OL (Alabama A&M)

*All additions and departures from the NCAA transfer portal for Georgia will be listed in this article. As players announce their decisions, this article will be continuously updated to ensure its accuracy.*