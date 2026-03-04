Georgia Bulldogs Players Say They Want the Team to Wear Black Jerseys During Games

Georgia Bulldogs players recently revealed that they wish the team would wear black jerseys during college football games.

The University of Georgia's football program is home to some legendary figures that come within incredible lore. However, few legends measure up to the status and recognition of the elusive black jersey.

The uniform combination provides a twist on the Dawgs' classic red jersey and has been a fan-favorite since its debut during the 2007 college football season. Since then, fans have only been treated to the spectacle of a blackout a handful of times, but the desire to wear the alternate uniform still remains extremely heavy amongst Bulldog fans.

But fans are not the only ones who want to see the Dawgs dawn the iconic uniforms. Georgia players also share the same sentiment. Recently former Bulldogs cornerback Daylen Everette, who played for the Dawgs for four seasons, revealed that he wished he had an opportunity to wear the uniform during a game.

"I'm going to be real with you, that's definitely something I wanted to do before I left. But unfortunately, we didn't get to," said Everette. "But we keep the main thing the main thing, so it doesn't really matter what jersey we wear, we just try to go out and handle business. But that's definitely something I wanted to do, because the only time we could wear the black jerseys was in the spring game."

Georgia's Unique History With Alternate Uniforms

The last instance when Georgia wore black jerseys was during the 2020 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl when the Bulldogs defeated the Cincinnati Bearcats with a last-second field goal. The Dawgs wore alternate uniform combinations three times that season, with the black jerseys making two appearances.

While to the outside fan, arguments over jersey colors may appear to be an extremely trivial matter, fans within the Bulldogs program understand the significance and there has been an unspoken rivalry between the athletics program and fans to wear the jerseys.

On numerous occasions, the Bulldogs equipment staff and social media teams have teased the possibility of wearing the combination, but never have. The jerseys have often been the subject of many April fools' pranks pulled by the program as well.

While fans and players are certainly clamoring for the iconic "blackout" jersey to make its return at some point this season. The likelihood of the Dawgs wearing the alternate uniform in a game remains slim.