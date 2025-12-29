Former Georgia Bulldogs Have a Stellar Weekend During Week 17 of the NFL

Several former Georgia players had a stellar weekend of play during week 17 of the NFL season.

The Georgia Bulldogs have become one of the biggest pipelines for NFL talent over the years. Every single year now it seems like the Dawgs are reaching double digits for the number of players they have drafted in a single class. After several years of that, Georgia now has a good number of former players making impact plays every Sunday, and this past weekend was no exception.

Wide receiver George Pickens got the weekend started as the Dallas Cowboys played the Washington Commanders on Thursday. The Cowboys would go on to win the game 30-23 and Pickens played a big role in it as he had four receptions for 78 yards on five targets.

Dawgs Show Out on NFL Sunday

Dec 27, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis (2) breaks away for a first down against Baltimore Ravens safety Malaki Starks (24) and Marlon Humphrey (44) in the third quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin via Imagn Images | Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin via Imagn Images

On Saturday, the Houston Texas vs Los Angeles Chargers was littered with former Dagws on the field. Nick Chubb and Kamari Lassiter representing the Texans and Ladd McConkey and Jamaree Salyer for the Chargers. Lassiter finished with the second most tackles on his team with six of them and McConkey had 31 receiving yards during the Texans' 20-16 win.

Later that night it was another big showing for the University of Georgia as Quay Walker, Roquan Smith and Malaki Starks took the field. Starks finished with the third most tackles for the Ravens with five and Smith added in three of his own. Walker finished with 12 tackles and a sack, but the Ravens were the ultimate winners by a final score of 41-24.

Travon Walker ended up doing his thing for the Jaguars this weekend as he helped his team defeat the Colts by a final score of 23-17, thanks to his four tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack.

And to no surprise, the Philadelphia Eagles vs Buffalo Bills became quite the Georgia football game. James Cook had 74 rushing yards on 20 carries for the Bills last night. The Eagles defense is where the former Bulldogs really shined though.

Jordan Davis racked up five total tackles on the night, Nolan Smith and Smael Mondon both added in with a tackle and Jalen Carter had a sack and a blocked PAT, which ended up winning the game. D'Andre Swift followed that up with a strong performance in the late-night-game as he had two rushing touchdowns for the Bears in their loss to the 49ers.

To cap the entire weekend, former Georgia quarterback Matthew Stafford will be taking on the Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football as Stafford continues to make his case for MVP this season.

