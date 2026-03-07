Former Georgia Bulldog Receives NFL Record Setting Contract Extension

Former Georgia Bulldog Jordan Davis has received an NFL record contract extension with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The offseason is in full swing for the NFL. The NFL draft is inching closer and free agency is beginning to heat up. The Philadelphia Eagles didn't want one of their star defensive players even testing the free agency waters though, and they have signed them to the tune of a record setting deal.

On Saturday, it was announced that the Eagles are finalizing a deal with defensive lineman Jordan Davis. It is a 3-year, $78M extension with $65M guaranteed. The deal is worth $26 million per year, which makes him the highest paid nose tackle in NFL history.

Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) s tackled by Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis (99) and Georgia defensive back Latavious Brini (36) during an SEC football homecoming game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Georgia Bulldogs in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Tennesseegeorgia1113 1380 | Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Davis is one of several former first round picks that the Eagles have taken out of the University of Georgia. Davis was the first, followed by Nolan Smith and Jalen Carter, who both taken in the first round during the 2023 NFL draft.

The former Bulldog has become a pillar on the Eagles' defense. Over the last four seasons, Davis has racked up 56 starts, 162 tackles, eight sacks and 15 tackles for loss. He had career highs in all three of those categories this past season for the Eagles, as he finished with 72 tackles, nine tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.

Davis is continuing his success in the professional football league, much like the success he had during his time at Georgia. He helped lead the Bulldogs to the program's first national title in over 40 years, earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2021, won the Outland Trophy in 2021 and the Chuck Bednarik award that season as well.

He finished his four year college career with 91 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and seven sacks.

Davis is considered to be one of the most memorable development stories at Georgia. He came to college as a three-star prospect, a player not many people were talking about coming out of high school from a national perspective. He quickly became one of the most impactful players on defense at Georgia and turned into a first round pick.

The Eagles are now reaping the benefits of having Davis' unique skill set and stature on defense. Having an interior defenisve lineman of Davis' size often allows linebackers to flow free and the ability to isolate pass rushers for frequently, as Davis often demands double teams from the offensive line.