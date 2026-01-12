Former Georgia Bulldogs Offensive Lineman Bo Hughley Commits to Colorado Buffaloes

A former Georgia Bulldogs player has announced their transfer destination ahead of the 2026 college football season.

As the transfer portal window remains open and the college football offseason continues to begin, teams all across the country are looking to retain members of their own roster, while simultaneously adding key pieces of their own. With so much movement taking place, numerous players are finding new homes each day.

The latest player to do so is Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Bo Hughley, who is reportedly expected to commit to the Colorado Buffaloes after entering the transfer portal following the 2025 college football season.

Hughley was a member of the Bulldogs' 2023 recruiting class and was expected to be a massive addition for the team's offensive line. Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, the offensive lineman will no longer be on the Bulldogs' roster.

Hughley is the second offensive lineman to enter the transfer portal following Georgia's 2025 season. As the Dawgs gear up for 2026, the team will need to address its departures in order to have enough depth at the offensive line position.

While seeing players depart from a program and play for other schools certainly bothers Georgia fans, the Bulldogs are not alone in this sentiment, and schools across the country are currently dealing with additions and departures thanks to the NCAA transfer portal.

As the Bulldogs’ offseason continues, the Dawgs will look to retain as many players as possible, while simultaneously adding to their own roster through the portal. Stay tuned for more updates regarding Georgia’s offseason moves from Bulldogs on SI.

Georgia Football Transfer Portal Tracker:

Departures:

Daniel Harris, DB

Roderick Robinson, RB

Jordan Thomas, DL (Committed to South Carolina)

Nyier Daniels, OL

Kris Jones, LB

Jaden Harris, S (Committed to Kansas)

Bo Hughley, OL (Commited to Colorado)

Joenel Aguero, S (Committed to Ole Miss)

Ondre Evans, DB (Committed to NC State)

Adrian Maddox, DB (Commited to Kansas State)

Elo Modozie, Edge

Additions:

Khalil Barnes, S (Clemson)

Isiah Canion, WR (Georgia Tech)

Braylon Conley, CB (USC)

Amaris Williams, EDGE (Auburn)

Ja'Marley Riddle, S (East Carolina)

*All additions and departures from the NCAA transfer portal for Georgia will be listed in this article. As players announce their decisions, this article will be continuously updated to ensure its accuracy.*