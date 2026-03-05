Sophomore Surge - Georgia Tight End Elyiss Williams Could Be a Major Impact

Why Georgia tight end Elyiss Williams could be in store for a massive second season.

If you want to find the mecca for tight end development in college football right now, look no further than the Georgia Bulldogs and Todd Hartley. Since 2020, the Bulldogs have boasted some of the most loaded tight end rooms the sport has to offer and 2026 will be no different.

Lawson Luckie is returning for another season, along with Jaden Reddell, another veteran in the room. But perhaps the most intriguing prospect among the bunch is rising sophomore Elyiss Williams.

He is listed at 6-foot-7 and 255 pounds. Those measurements probably make Georgia fans think back to the days when Darnell Washington was on the roster, but Williams is a different style of player despite having some similar measurements.

Elyiss Williams Could Be Georgia's Best Offensive Weapon in 2026

Oct 4, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Elyiss Williams (10) runs after a catch against the Kentucky Wildcats at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Williams got some burn as a true freshman last season. Williams was often featured in deep ball opportunities, as his wide and long frame turns 50/50 balls into more of a 70/30 ball. He ended the season with seven receptions for 133 yards and a touchdown.

Even though he got some opportunities last season, Williams hasn't even touched the surface of what he could ultimately become as a prospect. Perhaps the more notable fact is that Williams found a way to get on the field last year, despite Oscar Delp, Luckie and Reddell all being older guys in the room.

Delp is now headed to the NFL, so that provides some room to breathe in the room, but Ethan Barbour is another rising sophomore in the room who appears to be on track to become a very impactful player as well.

However, Williams provides a unique skill set that no one else in the room can offer. He is an automatic mismatch in the passing game, and if he can continue to develop as a blocker, he could end up being the most valuable player in the tight end room. Sources have even told Bulldogs on SI that they think Williams could end up being the best offensive player they have this season.

Players like Williams are labeled as unicorns for a reason. They don't come around very often and when they do, it's important to make sure you maximize their production while they are part of the team. For those reasons, Williams could be looking at a monster second season with the Bulldogs.