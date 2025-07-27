Former Georgia Bulldogs Running Back Reveals Funny Story From His Freshman Practice
Former Georgia running back D'Andre Swift reveals a hilarious story from one of his practices at the University of Georgia.
The Georgia Bulldogs are one of college football's most recognizable programs and have become one of the most dominant teams over the past 10 seasons. One of the many ways the Dawgs have achieved this standard of excellence is through rigorous practices.
From these grueling practice sessions, numerous former players have come forward over the years to reveal funny stories from their practice days in the Red and Black. One of the most recent Georgia legends to do so is running D'Andre Swift, who shared a humorous story from a practice his freshman year.
During a podcast with fellow Georgia running back Sony Michel, he was tasked with stalk-blocking Bulldogs linebacker Lorenzo Carter during his first padded practice while the other running backs were completing running back drills.
Swift's "welcome to the SEC" moment would eventually pay off, as the Bulldogs' running back was a freshman standout during his freshman year and finished the 2017 season with more than 600 rushing yards.
The freshman's most notable moment came during the SEC Championship Game against the Auburn Tigers when Swift's 64-yard touchdown run helped secure Georgia's first conference title in 12 years. The running back would go on to have back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2018 and 2019, eventually resulting in a second-round selection during the 2020 NFL Draft.
While D'Andre Swift is not the first player to recount a grueling practice story from his days in Athens. The former Bulldog's revelation helps provide fans with a sense of entertainment and helps remind Georgia fans that the standard of excellence under Kirby Smart is expected, even at practice.
