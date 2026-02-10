One Georgia Football Transfer Portal Addition Could Be Most Important for the Season

One of Georgia's transfer portal additions could be the most important for the entire season.

Spring practice is on the verge of starting up across college football. It's an important time for new players on the roster to get their feet wet and for returning players to continue on their development track. It's certainly a big time of the year for the transfer portal additions teams made from the offseason.

The Bulldogs brought in nine new players from the portal this year, and one of them could be argued as the most important player for the upcoming season.

Georgia needed depth at defensive back, which they found. They needed some twitch at edge on defense, which they got in Amaris Williams. They needed another running back with experience, which they got in Dante Dowdell. But arguably the most important addition Georgia made was at wide receiver.

History Says Georgia Desperately Needed Isiah Canion

Nov 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Isiah Canion (4) runs against Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Nnamdi Ogboko (95) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Former Georgia Tech wide receiver Isiah Canion transferred to Georgia this offseason, and he was theonly wide receiver Georgia took out of the portal. Canion's addition is important, not only because Georgia lost several names to the NFL, but also because of the position he plays at wide receiver.

Canion will likely play X for the Bulldogs this season. He and rising sophomore CJ Wiley will likely split reps there this season.

Wiley has shown a lot of promise during his short time at Georgia thus far, and the Bulldogs managing to hold on to him this offseason was huge for the upcoming year, but as the Bulldogs have learned, have one known name at X is not enough to make it through the season.

Since 2020, there has only been one year in which Georgia made it through an entire season without their X receiver missing at least one game. In 2021, George Pickens missed most of the season due to an ACL tear. In 2022, Adonai Mitchell missed several games due to an ankle injury. In 2023, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksain managed to make it through the entire season without missing a game. In 2024, Colbie Young and Rara Thomas missed time due to off the field matters. In 2025, Young suffered a leg injury that forced him to miss a significant amount of time.

Needless to say, the more depth you can have at X, the better off you will probably be. Wiley and Canion are expected to be big factors in Georgia's offense this season, but the bigger factor is that Georgia will have two big-framed wide receivers they can rely on.

More from Bulldogs on SI: