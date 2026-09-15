Former Georgia Football Players Dominate Week One Of The NFL Season

ATHENS - Several former Georgia Bulldogs stood out during week one of the 2026 NFL season.

Former Georgia Bulldog legend Roquan Smith was outstanding to kick off another season for the Baltimore Ravens. Leading them to a big 41-23 win over the Colts, Smith played all 54 snaps for Baltimore, recording an interception and four total tackles.

During the Eagle's tight win over the Washington Commanders, former Bulldog defensive linemen Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter both made a big impact. They combined for four tackles and three pressures in the big 24-22 win.

In his debut for the Las Vegas Raiders, linebacker Nakobe Dean, the 2021 Butkus Award winner, made six tackles, one sack and another forced fumble during the Raider's27-13 win over the Dolphins. 2021 national champion Quay Walker also impressed during his first game as a Raider, securing six tackles and recovering one fumble. Former cornerback Eric Stokes also shined in the win, making two tackles and showing impressive cover skills throughout the game.

In the Charger's 26-14 loss to the Cardinals, two-time national champion Ladd McConkey caught five passes for 82 yards and one touchdown to kick off his 2026 season.

Out in Austrailia, Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams came up short against division rival San Francisco. Stafford was 15/25 in the loss with 155 yards and one INT.

In a record-breaking day for the Chicago Bears, former Bulldog and 2017 SEC champion D'Andre Swift led the way on the ground with 125 rushing yards and three touchdowns in the Bear's giant 59-37 win over the Carolina Panthers. First round pick and rookie offensive tackle Monroe Freeling played 61 of 68 snaps for the Panthers offense.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are off to a terrific start to the season thanks to two former Bulldogs. Former No. 1 overall pick and national champion Travon Walker continued his outstanding career with a big week one, securing a team-high seven pressures during their 34-10 win over the Browns. Former cornerback Tyson Campbell recorded three total tackles while being dependable in coverage.

In the Bill's wild win over the Houston Texas, 2021 national champion running back James Cook continues to run like one of the best backs in the league. The shifty, explosive back ran for 57 yards during Buffalo's 36-31 win. Former cornerback Kamari Lassiter also shined, but in a losing effort. The hard-hitting defender ended the day with one pass-breakup and a big 4th down stop early in the ballgame.