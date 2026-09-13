The Good, Bad and Ugly in NFL Week 1: Josh Allen Delivers for Joe Brady

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Football is back. Some teams celebrated appropriately. Others apparently didn’t set their alarm clocks.

In some cases, the play was awesome. The Bears look hell-bent on having their best offensive year in some time (and perhaps the franchise’s first 4,000-yard passing season), with weapons galore and a quarterback, Caleb Williams, who looks the part of a superstar. In Indianapolis, the Ravens created one explosive play after the next under new coordinator Delcan Doyle, torching the Colts for an impressive 41–23 road win to start coach Jesse Minter’s tenure.

Conversely, there was ugliness. Baker Mayfield fumbled three times in defeat to the Bengals. Robert Saleh’s debut in Nashville went over like a lead balloon, losing 23–10 to his former team, the Jets, while Cam Ward averaged a paltry 4.4 yards per attempt. This is to say nothing of the Browns, who if relegation was an option, might opt for it after a 34–10 demolition by the Jaguars.

But we start with the Ravens and Bills, who saw their first-time coaches go on the road and snag impressive victories.

GOOD: New coaches getting impressive road wins in their debuts

Joe Brady and Jesse Minter will have happy flights home.

On Sunday afternoon, both made their head-coaching debuts at any level. And in both cases, each walked out of an opposing building with a victory behind All-Pro performances under center.

In Brady’s case, the offense lit up the Texans and last year’s top-ranked defense in a 36–31 win, with Josh Allen accounting for four touchdowns and 357 total yards. Allen was bailed out late after Houston corner Kamari Lassiter dropped an easy interception on an ill-advised throw, but rebounded on the next snap for a game-winning, 34-yard strike to Joshua Palmer. All told, the Bills’ offense was a machine under Brady, amassing 409 yards, including a pair of 100-yard days from DJ Moore and Dalton Kincaid.

In Indianapolis, it was Minter’s turn to dazzle. The Ravens raced out to a 28–6 second-quarter lead and never looked back, beating the Colts 41–23 while outgaining the hosts 506–251 in total yards. Baltimore’s defense was impressive, limiting Daniel Jones to 166 yards on 5.4 yards per attempt with an interception, while holding tight end Tyler Warren to three receptions for 13 yards on five targets.

Buffalo’s defense has plenty to clean up, while the Ravens will need to work through injuries to receivers Zay Flowers and Ja’Kobi Lane. But the early returns are excellent for two teams with Super Bowl aspirations.

BAD: Everything about the Rams’ opening week

Life moves fast in the NFL. One week ago, the Rams were the undisputed favorites to win the Super Bowl come February on their own turf. Now, they’re 0–1 after being blown out by the 49ers (technically in a home game), with All-Pro edge rusher Myles Garrett undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery , placing him on injured reserve for at least four weeks.

Garrett’s absence could have a significant domino effect. Without him, the Rams could need future Hall of Fame defensive tackle Aaron Donald to return immediately and play more snaps than planned, putting the 35-year-old in a tough position after two years of retirement. Additionally, after trading away 2024 Defensive Rookie of the Year Jared Verse as part of the package to Cleveland for Garrett, the Rams need edge rushers Braden Fiske and Byron Young to suffice over the next month against the Giants, Broncos, Eagles and Bills.

Without question, Los Angeles has more than enough talent to survive without Garrett for a month, especially offensively. The Rams have the reigning MVP quarterback Matthew Stafford. The backfield is loaded with Kyren Williams and Blake Corum, a duo that combined for 2,315 yards and 19 touchdowns a year ago. On the outside, it’s All-Pros Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, with Nacua having 1,715 yards in 2025.

Still, things are suddenly tenuous for a team so many painted as inevitable. Los Angeles doesn’t have the luxury of being in a division where 10 games is likely to earn a home playoff game or two. If the Rams start slow with Garrett on the mend, they could be fighting all year to avoid third place with the Seahawks and 49ers ready to battle.

UGLY: Whatever that was from the Browns in Jacksonville

It’s one thing to lose in Week 1. The game is on the road. The Jaguars won 13 games and the AFC South last year. Understandable.

It’s another thing to get blasted 34–10, including trailing 24–0 at halftime. And while first-year Todd Monken is making his debut in the top chair, nobody on the shores of Lake Erie will have much pity after he controversially decided to start Deshaun Watson over second-year man Shedeur Sanders.

Watson was predictably awful, his baseline level of play since joining the Browns before the 2022 season. He threw an interception on the first drive. He didn’t improve much after, failing to put together a single march of more than 50 yards after Cleveland’s initial possession until it trailed by 31 points.

Defensively, life after Garrett appears to be a work in progress. Jacksonville easily moved the ball throughout. Before garbage time, the Jaguars scored on six of their first seven drives, including four that ended in Trevor Lawrence touchdown passes. Lawrence showcased his complete arsenal of weapons, finding Parker Washington, Jakobi Meyers, Brenton Strange and Josh Cameron in the end zone.

As for Cleveland, it has another road game next Sunday at Tampa Bay. If Monken chooses, he can start Watson and hope for a vastly improved performance. But if that doesn’t happen, and the Browns return to Cleveland for their home opener in Week 3 against the Panthers with a struggling quarterback and an 0–2 mark, Sanders is a great bet to replace Watson.

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams passed for two touchdowns and rushed for two others in Chicago's win over Carolina on Sunday. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

GOOD: Caleb Williams and the Bears’ offense could be special

The Bears gave up 37 points. Bryce Young threw for 361 yards and three touchdowns. Jalen Coker had 138 receiving yards.

And still, Chicago beat Carolina by 22 points.

The Bears were virtually unstoppable offensively, scoring on nine of 13 drives (excluding a one-play kneeldown). They ran for 291 yards on 7.5 yards per carry with six touchdowns. Caleb Williams threw for 269 yards (9.3 YPA) with four touchdowns (two passing). In the first game of coach Ben Johnson’s second year, the Bears racked up 552 yards on 7.9 yards per play, showcasing an offense that makes Chicago a serious contender for the first time in years.

While the defense is a major concern, the offense will substantially ease the burden. Williams improved significantly in his second year and first under Johnson, helping Chicago win 11 games while throwing for 3,942 yards and 27 touchdowns. That could prove a warm-up act with the plethora of weapons he’s surrounded by, including tight end Colston Loveland, receivers Luther Burden III and Rome Odunze, and backs D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai.

Few offenses have more talent than the Bears, and that point was made abundantly clear on Sunday in Charlotte.

BAD: The start of Shane Steichen’s make-or-break year

The Colts have historically been patient with leaders. General manager Chris Ballard is entering his 10th year with the team despite two postseason appearances and one postseason victory. Coach Shane Steichen is beginning his fourth year despite a losing record.

Still, under second-year owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon, one wonders whether Indianapolis makes sweeping changes if another disappointing season develops. If that’s the case, Steichen and Ballard should be deeply concerned.

On Sunday, the Ravens dominated the Colts, 41–23 scoring 31 first-half points, essentially ending the game before halftime. Steichen’s offense looked awful. Daniel Jones failed to throw for 99 yards before the fourth quarter and was intercepted, posting 4.5 yards per attempt. Alec Pierce, who was given a $114 million deal this winter, caught only four passes for 61 yards.

Defensively, Indianapolis was pantsed. The Colts allowed a 300-yard day from Lamar Jackson, a 150-yard day from Zay Flowers (in one half) and a 100-yard performance from Derrick Henry, who also scored three times.

Indianapolis did very little well against the Ravens. Next up? Patrick Mahomes at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday Night Football.

UGLY: Drake Maye and the Patriots’ passing attack

In Super Bowl LX, Maye looked befuddled by the Seahawks all night. He threw for 60 yards across the first quarter while being intercepted twice in a 29–13 defeat. Fast forward seven months, and Maye was every bit as lost in the season opener against the same defense .

Despite Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold being lost for the night five plays into the game with a hip injury, the Patriots couldn’t defeat Seattle due in large part to Maye’s three fourth-quarter interceptions, including one in the final minute that took away a short field goal attempt to send the game into overtime.

To make matters worse, star receiver A.J. Brown caught only three passes for 26 yards before sustaining a high ankle sprain, landing him on IR.

While New England lost to the Raiders in Week 1 a year ago before marching to the Super Bowl, troubling trends remain. Last season, Maye was sacked 48 times, third-most of anybody in the league. On Wednesday night, he was sacked three times. The offensive line was also a sieve on run downs, permitting nine tackles for loss.

With the Steelers, Jaguars and Bills coming up over the next three weeks, coach Mike Vrabel, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Maye have plenty to clean up.