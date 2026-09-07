Former Georgia Players in the NFL Top 100
The NFL season begins on Wednesday night as the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots battle it out in a Super Bowl rematch.
The Georgia Bulldogs will be represented in that game by former Dawgs center Jared Wilson. As the season starts, let’s take a look at who the best Georgia players in the NFL are. Kirby Smart was the head coach for all but one of them.
NFL players vote on the top-100 players in the league each year. Six of them are former Georgia Bulldogs:
4. Matthew Stafford
The reigning NFL MVP cracked the top-5 after an incredible season that ended in the NFC Championship game.
20. James Cook
James Cook led the NFL in rushing last season a year after he led the NFL in rushing touchdowns. On an individual level, he has already had more success in the league than he did at Georgia. Now, the Buffalo Bills have a new offensive coordinator, and the rumor is that Cook is going to be more involved in the receiving game - something that has dropped off at the professional level.
29. Jalen Carter
Perhaps Jalen Carter’s most notable moment from the season was getting kicked out of the first game for spitting at Dak Prescott in the opening week. He went on to have a really good season, finishing with five tackles for loss, three sacks and 12 quarterback hits.
36. George Pickens
Pickens broke out last year, having his best season his first year in Dallas. He finished third in the NFL in receiving yards with 1,429 of them. Ceedee Lamb's midseason injury helped propel the Georgia product to the spotlight. Now, he and Lamb form the best duo in the league.
60. Brock Bowers
A knee injury in the early going limited Bowers’ season, and poor quarterback play limited his number. Still, he amassed over 600 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 games. He is largely expected to be the best tight end in football this year.
65. Roquan Smith
Smith finds himself on this list year after year, and the veteran is looking to help his team to a bounce-back season. He has made the list five years in-a-row and has been an All-Pro selection four of the last five years.
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Ryan Kerley began his journalism career in the throws of COVID in 2020 - complicating the start of his career in the space. A year later Kerley reported from Athens to Miami to Indianapolis as the Bulldogs won the program's first national title since 1980. Kerley has covered SEC Championships, Peach Bowls, Orange Bowls, Sugar Bowls and College Football Playoff National Championship Games. In addition to his duties at Dawg Post, Kerley is an accomplished play-by-play voice for both football and basketball. Kerley graduated from the University of Georgia in 2024 with a degree in Journalism. Kerley is a native of Cleveland, Georgia.Follow RyanCKerley