Former Georgia Players in the NFL Top 100

The NFL season begins on Wednesday night as the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots battle it out in a Super Bowl rematch.

The Georgia Bulldogs will be represented in that game by former Dawgs center Jared Wilson. As the season starts, let’s take a look at who the best Georgia players in the NFL are. Kirby Smart was the head coach for all but one of them.

NFL players vote on the top-100 players in the league each year. Six of them are former Georgia Bulldogs:

4. Matthew Stafford

The reigning NFL MVP cracked the top-5 after an incredible season that ended in the NFC Championship game.

20. James Cook

James Cook led the NFL in rushing last season a year after he led the NFL in rushing touchdowns. On an individual level, he has already had more success in the league than he did at Georgia. Now, the Buffalo Bills have a new offensive coordinator, and the rumor is that Cook is going to be more involved in the receiving game - something that has dropped off at the professional level.

29. Jalen Carter

Perhaps Jalen Carter’s most notable moment from the season was getting kicked out of the first game for spitting at Dak Prescott in the opening week. He went on to have a really good season, finishing with five tackles for loss, three sacks and 12 quarterback hits.

36. George Pickens

Pickens broke out last year, having his best season his first year in Dallas. He finished third in the NFL in receiving yards with 1,429 of them. Ceedee Lamb's midseason injury helped propel the Georgia product to the spotlight. Now, he and Lamb form the best duo in the league.

60. Brock Bowers

A knee injury in the early going limited Bowers’ season, and poor quarterback play limited his number. Still, he amassed over 600 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 games. He is largely expected to be the best tight end in football this year.

65. Roquan Smith

Smith finds himself on this list year after year, and the veteran is looking to help his team to a bounce-back season. He has made the list five years in-a-row and has been an All-Pro selection four of the last five years.