Former Georgia Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship Getting Another Professional Opportunity

Former Georgia kicker Rodrigo Blankenship is getting another opportunity to kick at the professional level.

The Georgia Bulldogs have had some fan favorite players during Kirby Smart's time as head, and perhaps the first one ever was kicker Rodrigo Blankenship. Not only was he a reliable kicker but he became very relatable with the fan base and one of the most loved players on the team.

Blankenship played at Georgia from 2015-2019. He earned second-team All-SEC in 2018 and first-team All-SEC in 2019. He also took home the Lou Groza award in 2019 which is given to the nation's best kciker. Over his four year college career, Blankenship made 80 kicks out of 97 attempts.

He would go on to be undrafted in 2020 but the Indianapolis Colts would sign him as an undrafted free agent. The former Bulldog would proceed to win the starting kicking job with the Colts. He got off to a hot start in 2020 by making 32/37 field goals and 43/45 extra point attempts. In 2021, he was the starting kicker again, but an injury kept him on the sidelines and resulted in him only playing in five games.

In 2022, Blankenship missed a game-winning field goal in overtime and also had two kickoffs go out of bounds in the first week of the season. Just a couple of days later, he was waived from the roster.

Since then, Blankenship has bounced around, getting opportunities from the Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In 2025, he played for the St. Louis Battlehawks in the UFL and was named to the 2025 All-UFL Team. Now Blankenship is getting another opportunity.

Rodrigo Blankenship Earns Opportunity With Professional Football Team

Dec 7, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs place kicker Rodrigo Blankenship (98) stretches during warmups before the 2019 SEC Championship Game against the LSU Tigers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Birmingham Stallions drafted Blankenship ahead of the 2026 season, the organization announced. The Stallions are currently coached by former Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron.

Blankenship has been posting videos of himself on social media kicking every single week. One challenege he started up was taking the five most difficult kicks from the NFL that weekend and going out on a football field and kicking them himself. It was in an attempt to get back to kicking in the NFL and proving he belongs.

While the Stallions might not be the NFL, it could be what leads to him getting another opportunity in the professional league. Another strong season in the UFL and Blankenship could be back in the NFL.

