Colts Trade WR Michael Pittman Jr. to Steelers After Retaining Alec Pierce
In this story:
The Steelers found a new receiver as Pittsburgh traded with the Colts for Michael Pittman Jr. on Monday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported. Pittsburgh then signed Pittman to a three-year, $59 million deal after the trade, via NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.
This news comes shortly after the Colts decided to sign receiver Alec Pierce to a four-year, $116 million deal to keep him in Indianapolis. Since Pittman also hit free agency, it was expected for the Colts to part ways with him as Pierce clearly will become the team’s WR1. Trading Pittman opened up $24 million in cap space for the Colts, which will seemingly help them pay for Pierce’s new monster contract.
Now Pittman will join forces with DK Metcalf in Pittsburgh to try to become the next big WR duo in the league.
Pittman definitely sounds excited to be moving to Pittsburgh based on a tweet he posted shortly after the news dropped.
Pittman had spent all six of his NFL seasons in Indianapolis where he once was considered the team’s best receiver. Last season, Pittman recorded 80 catches for 784 yards and seven touchdowns (a career high for him).
Pittman is joining a new era in Pittsburgh
The Steelers will see their biggest change in nearly two decades during the 2026 season after Mike Tomlin stepped down from his role as head coach after 19 seasons. Former Cowboys and Packers coach Mike McCarthy was hired to replace Tomlin in his hometown of Pittsburgh.
The biggest question looming over the Steelers this offseason, once again, is who will be throwing the ball to receivers like Pittman? Aaron Rodgers hasn’t made a decision about his 2026 season—he could retire, he could sign another deal with the Steelers or he could play elsewhere.
Rodgers may take a while to make a decision, although general manager Omar Khan stressed that this offseason won’t be the same as last year when Rodgers took until June to make a decision.
