NFL superstar Kyle Hamilton says Sanford Stadium, home of the Georgia Bulldogs, is the best stadium in football.

One of the most consistent and heated debates in all of football is who has the best stadium and atmosphere? Fans are very protective of their home environments, as they should be, but it's always good to get the perspective of the players as well. A former Notre Dame football player weighed in on the topic.

Kyle Hamilton, a safety for the Baltimore Ravens, and played at Notre Dame before that. Over his career, he has played in a lot of different stadiums at both the professional and collegiate levels. So ranked his top five stadiums he has ever played in, and Georgia's Sanford Stadium ranked at the top.

Kyle Hamtilon Ranks Georgia's Sanford Stadium the Best in All of Football

Not including teams I played for



1. Sanford Stadium

2. Lambeau Field

3. AT&T Stadium

4. Doak Campbell Stadium

5. Highmark Stadium — Kyle Hamilton (@kyledhamilton_) January 28, 2026

Hamilton got his opportunity to play in Sanford Stadium back in 2019. Hamilton was a true freshman at the time and many consider that game to be one of the greatest environments in Sanford Stadium history. It was the game in which Georgia debuted their famous red LED lights prior to the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs went on to win that game by a final score of 23-17. It was the final game of Georgia and Notre Dame's home and home series. The Bulldogs traveled up to Notre Dame in 2017 to take on the Fighting Irish and a true freshman Jake Fromm and the Bulldogs knocked off the Irish that season as well.

It's one thing for Sanford Stadium to rank at the top of someone's college stadium rankings, but amongst NFL stadiums too, it's got to feel good to see Sanford on top. Especially amongst a lit that includes Lambeau Field, AT&T Stadium and Highmark Stadium, home of some of the most passionate fan bases in the NFL.

Heading into this past season, Georgia held a 33-game win streak at Sanford Stadium, which was the longest active streak in the country. The last time Georgia had lost a home game was back in 2019 against the South Carolina Gamecocks. Unfortunately, that streak ended this past season when Alabama defeated the Bulldogs.

Now Kirby Smart and his program are looking to build a new streak and continue to prove that Sanford Stadium is one of the toughest places to play in not just college football, but all of football.

