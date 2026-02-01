Georgia Bulldogs Social Media Shares Clips From Snow Day in Athens, Georgia

The Georgia Bulldogs social media team has posted clips of the city of Athens following a massive snowstorm.

The city of Athens, Georgia expereinced a handful of inches of snow this past weekend, as winter storms continued to spread across the southeast. As the snow fell, multiple notable landmarks within the city wound up resembling a winter wonderland.

To capture the cinematic environment, the Georgia Football social media team posted a social media video that features a handful of clips from the classic city. In the video, fans can see the snowfall in iconic locations such as the University Arch, Sanford Stadium, the Georgia Theatre, and many other famous places.

The Bulldogs' equipment staff has already its own fun in the snow, as it posted a video earlier this weekend that featured the iconic black jersey. The Dawgs' equipment staff has frequently teased fans about the use of the jerseys and has repeatedly featured them in their own social media clips.

For many decades, the city of Athens has been an iconic monument not just to athletics but also to collegiate cities. Seeing the iconic town covered in snow is both an extremely rare and satisfying occurrence for Georgia fans.

The Bulldogs will return to action on Saturday, September 5th, when they host Tennessee State in their season opener. While a TV network and kickoff time for this contest have not been announced, it is extremely likely that Sanford Stadium won't look like a winter wonderland on gameday.