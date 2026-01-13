Ravens Owner Steve Bisciotti Hilariously Reacts to News of Mike Tomlin's Resignation

Longtime Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin stepped down on Tuesday, the day after a 30-6 AFC wild-card loss to the Texans eliminated the franchise from the postseason.

The massive coaching news happened to break during a press conference in Baltimore being held by the AFC North rival Ravens, led by owner Steve Bisciotti and general manager Eric DeCosta.

Bisciotti was informed in real-time of Tomlin's resignation.

"He did? Is it official?" Bisciotti asked when he was informed of Tomlin's resignation.

After sitting back for a moment, Bisciotti was asked if Tomlin would be a candidate in Baltimore.

"Holy s---. Wouldn't that be awesome?" Bisciotti declared to laughs among the reporters in the interview room. "Only if John [Harbaugh] takes the Pittsburgh job! Wow. Wouldn't that be interesting?"

Bisciotti joked that Tomlin's celebration after Ravens kicker Tyler Loop missed the game-winning field goal at the end of regulation in the final game of the regular season may "disqualify" him from the Baltimore opening. But then he continued, giving great admiration for the longtime Steelers coach in the process.

"Good for Mike. ... I love Mike. I've admired Mike for 18 years. That's really shocking that he did it that way, but that's kinda crazy."

Note: The below video contains foul language.

#Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti on if Mike Tomlin is a candidate in Baltimore:



"Holy sh*t. Wouldn't that be awesome?!? Only if John [Harbaugh] takes the Pittsburgh job." 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/qnMtNuRpjH pic.twitter.com/GlBPu3SM1s — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 13, 2026

The Ravens have interviewed several head coaching candidates since moving on from Harbaugh last week, with the most recent being Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, who spoke with the team about the opening on Tuesday morning.

