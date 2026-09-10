Four Predictions For UGA Football's Game Against Western Kentucky

ATHENS - After dominating Tennessee State 63-3 to open the season, Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs will host cupcake No. 2 this upcoming weekend with Western Kentucky in town. The Hilltoppers are coming off a brutal week one loss to Nevada where they were completely overmatched in an embarrassing 49-14 loss. Look for the Bulldogs to do the same in comfortable fashion this weekend. Here's what you can expect to happen...

The Georgia Bulldogs will cover the spread

The Georgia Bulldogs are currently 40.5-point favorites to defeat Western Kentucky. The Bulldogs typically don't cover giant spreads over 40-points, but this Georgia team feels different from year's past. Also, the Hilltoppers are just bad. They had trouble moving the football, stopping the run, and everything in between. The Georgia defense was outstanding in week one and could easily shut out Western Kentucky if they're playing their best. Offensively, if the Bulldogs can get to around the 50-point mark then this cover is absolutely attainable. Georgia should win this game big and cover this gigantic spread.

Dawgs rush for at least 250 yards

The Bulldogs will rush for over 250 yards. They did it last week against Tennessee State and will likely do it again this upcoming weekend. The Hilltoppers gave up an eye-opening 323 yards on the ground to Nevada, and Nevada doesn't have the running game and firepower that the Bulldogs have. Gunner Stockton and the rest of the quarterbacks will have their chances to throw it around, but the Georgia offense needs to keep it simple and dominate the ground game. There's no reason why they can't against a poor Western Kentucky defense.

Georgia Will Cut Their Penalties In Half

The Bulldogs will cut their penalties in half. The Dawgs committed eight penalties in week one against Tennessee State. It was one of the only poor aspects of Georgia's big win and something they need to clean up this weekend. Anything more than four penalties against a weak Western Kentucky team would raise some questions heading into conference play. Look for Georgia to play a much cleaner football game this weekend.

Ryan Puglisi Looks Sharp

Georgia's backup quarterback will have another opportunity to throw the ball around this weekend. During last week's dominant win against Tennessee State, Puglisi and the Bulldog offense got off to a slow start, but bounced back more and more as the game went along. The third-year quarterback was 7/13 for 109 yards with one touchdown and will look to improve on those numbers this weekend. Once the starters put the game away, look for Puglisi to come into the game airing it out. He needs to keep improving and will have a big opportunity to grow against the Hilltopper defense on Saturday.