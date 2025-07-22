Georgia and Texas are Creating One of College Football's Biggest Off-Field Rivalries
The Georgia Bulldogs and Texas Longhorns are one of college football's newest budding rivalries. But their biggest battles are currently taking place off the field.
College football is home to some of the most hate-filled rivalries in all of sports. Whether it be Alabama vs Auburn, Ohio State vs Michigan, or Florida vs Florida State. The sport has plenty of matchups with no love lost.
The realignment of numerous conferences, including the SEC, has resulted in a new rivalry budding between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Texas Longhorns. But while the Bulldogs and Longhorns have shared some massive moments on Saturdays, their biggest battles seem to be taking place off the field.
As two of college football's largest brands, Georgia and Texas have overlapped a handful of times on the recruiting trail. But recently, the two programs have appeared to be stepping on each other's toes more than ever.
The first instance of the Sarkisian-Kirby rivalry arguably dates back to the recruitment of Arch Manning, when the highly talented quarterback prospect opted to commit to Texas over the Bulldogs in June of 2022. Following the 2022 college football season, the Longhorns added insult to injury by nabbing wide receiver AD Mitchell from the Bulldogs in the transfer portal.
Georgia has thrown its fair share of punches as well, however. During the 2024 recruiting cycle, Kirby Smart and the Dawgs went into Texas to nab 5-star linebacker Justin Williams from the Longhorns' backyard and have won a handful of other highly contested recruiting battles with Texas, such as Kaiden Prothro, a 5-Star tight end in the 2026 class.
The latest in the Longhorns-Bulldogs saga takes place during the 2026 cycle. The Longhorns have earned commitments from highly touted prospects Tyler Atkinson and Derrek Cooper, two players who were heavily recruited by Georgia. In addition, Texas was able to flip 4-Star Bulldogs commit James Johnson, creating even more frustration for Dawg fans.
The Bulldogs and Longhorns will meet on the field in November of the 2025 regular season, a game that will likely have massive SEC Championship and College Football Playoff implications. Until then, the two programs will likely continue to do battle on the recruiting cycle as they each look to land the nation's best class.
