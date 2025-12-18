Texas Longhorns Expected to Hire Georgia's Will Muschamp as Defensive Coordinator

The Texas Longhorns have hired Will Muschamp as the team's next defensive coordinator after firing Pete Kwiataowski.

As the offseason slowly begins, hirings and firings across the sport have begun to increase. The latest development involves the Univeristy of Texas, who is reportedly expected to hire Will Muschamp as the team's next defensive coordinator following the University's decision to fire Pete Kwiataowski.

Muschamp served as the Longhorns defensive coordinator from 2008-2010 and had multiple stints within the SEC following his time in Austin. His most recent role was as an analyst role for the Georgia Bulldogs after serving as the team's co-defensive coordinator for the 2022 season.

Following Georgia's 2023 season, Muschamp announced that he would be stepping down into a diminished role, but would remain a staff member and assist with future gameplans. Ironically, the analyst was most praised for his assitance to Georgia's defense in last seasons matchups against Texas.

What Georgia's Loss of Will Muschamp Means for the Bulldogs

Jan 14, 2023; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive coordinator Will Muschamp at the national championship celebration at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

While Muschamp had not been in a full time roll for a few years, the defensive analyst was a highly beloved figure by Georgia fans and was one of the many former Bulldog players to be on staff with Kirby Smart.

Given that Muschamp is now set to be the next defensive coordinator for the Longhorns, the budding rivalry between Georgia and Texas has become that much more interesting. While the two programs are not scheduled to cross paths in the next regular season, a future matchup between two of college football's best minds will be an extremely exciting contest.

Texas' roster has been tabbed by many as one of the most talented teams in the country, and is expected to produce a litany of selections in the upcoming NFL Draft. Given that a defensive coordinator as respected as Muschamp will be taking over the defensive roster, the Longhorns will likely be a much tougher opponent moving forward.

While the news of Muschamp's departure is unfortunate, it is far from the largest priority for the Bulldogs at the moment, as the team is currently in the midst of preparring for a College Football Playoff appearance in this year's Sugar Bowl matchup. The Dawgs have not won a College Football Playoff game since the 2022 season, and are looking avenge last year's defeat to Notre Dame.

As the 2025 college football season draws to an end and the offseason fully begins, expect more news regarding coaching hirings across the sport.