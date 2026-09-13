Georgia Bulldog Postgame Quotes That Matter From Kirby Smart After Georgia Football's Big 70-20 Win

ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs dominated their second opponent of the season after clobbering Western Kentucky 70-20. Here are the Kirby Smart comments that mattered most after Georgia football's big win.

"He Took Some Hits I Don't Want Him To Take"

Gunner Stockton, while having a terrific day, probably saw more pressure come his way from the Western Kentucky defense than most expected. He was able to make plays with his feet and outside of the pocket, but he did take some hits that you don't want to see if you are head coach Kirby Smart.

"He took some hits today that I don't want him to take. He took two or three. One, he probably could, could have controlled it and, and, and done something about it, and, uh, the others he couldn't. He's tough. He'll stand in there and not flinch, but he's played well.

Stockton ended the day 13/16 for 234 yards and five touchdowns through the air which tied a school record. He's also did a great job of distributing the ball as five different pass-catchers scored those touchdowns.

"Then we had some guys finish the game kind of sloppy that showed they weren't quite ready."

"Started fast and have to keep improving. That was the theme of the week. I did think that we got to improve in a lot of areas. Then we had some guys finish the game kind of sloppy that showed they weren't quite ready."

Georgia's first-team defense was elite. They played fast, they forced quick punts, and they didn't leave space out there on the field. There was nowhere to run and nowhere to throw for the Western Kentucky offense. However, the reserve defenders gave up two touchdowns late and played "sloppy" according to Smart. The Hilltoppers scored touchdowns on two of their final three drives while the backup defenders were in the game.

"It's all rosy and dandy until you go on the road and, and you got to play somebody of SEC caliber."

"It's all rosy and dandy until you go on the road and, and you got to play somebody of SEC caliber, and it's hard and all of a sudden you have some adversity. This team has not really had adversity, so we're going to find out.

Cupcake season is officially over. After crushing two much weaker opponents by 50 or more points, it's clear the Bulldogs have not been tested in any way to start the 2026 season. They took care of business the way they should, but great teams can do it every week. The Bulldogs will take on a respectable opponent on the road next weekend to open SEC play as they head to play the Razorbacks in Fayetteville.

When you score 70, you're going to have a lot of fluffy stats.

Yes, the Bulldogs did score 70 points in a comfortable victory. Gunner Stockton threw for five touchdowns. The first-team defense was outstanding. They rushed for over 230 yards. But they can still play better, and that's what Smart is talking about. At least, the reserves can play better. This team has not faced adversity and eventually they will. So while the Dawgs lit up the scoreboard, there's still a lot to work on for the Bulldogs to be at their best.