Georgia Bulldogs Aim to Continue Week One Dominance Under Head Coach Kirby Smart
As Georgia prepares for its first matchup of the 2025 college football season, the team looks to continue a streak of utter dominance under Kirby Smart.
The Georgia Bulldogs are just days away from their first game of the college football season as the team looks to extend its historic home win streak in Sanford Stadium. But while a home win streak is certainly important, the Dawgs will be looking to maintain yet another win streak.
Under head coach Kirby Smart, the Bulldogs have not lost often. However, the team has never lost in a season opener in the nine years of Smart's coaching tenure. But the Dawgs haven't just been unbeatable in their season openers; they've been utterly dominant.
Georgia has defeated its week one opponents by an average margin of victory of nearly 28 points and is scoring an average of 35.2 points per game in those contests. The Dawgs have also surpassed 30 points in eight of their nine season openers, with the only exception being the team's 10-3 win over Clemson in 2021.
Not only has the offense been fantastic in week one, but the defense has been suffocating as well. Smart's defense has allowed just 7.3 points per game in week one, and has held eight of its nine opponents to under 11 points, with only four of those opponents being able to reach the endzone.
The Bulldogs' dominance isn't due to a lack of competition either. Of the nine victories, six opponents have either been SEC members or were ranked inside the top 25 at the time of their matchup. The Dawgs have secured a margin of victory of 23.3 points against ranked opponents in week one and have defeated three top 15 teams during that stretch.
Given that the Bulldogs' first opponent for the 2025 season is a non-Power Four opponent, the Dawgs have an excellent chance at continuing their week one success under Kirby Smart and maintaining one of the more impressive streaks in college football.
