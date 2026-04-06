Georgia Bulldogs Among Only Teams in This Rare Category Entering the 2026 Season

The Georgia Bulldogs are one of the few teams in college football to fall under this category as they enter the 2026 season.

The modern era of college football has brought forth a new age of transfers and hirings, that has led to a massive amount of overturn for all programs. Whether it be players on a roster, or coaches on a sideline, there is rarely much continuity for teams.

There are a few teams that buck this modern trend of consistent overturn, however. One of these programs is the Georgia Bulldogs, who are in an extremely select group of teams heading into the 2026 college football season.

The Bulldogs are set to return numerous major pieces such as quarterback Gunner Stockton, offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann, and of course, head coach Kirby Smart.

The Dawgs are just one of the six Power Four teams in college football to return all four of the aforementioned positions this season, and are just one of the two SEC programs, with the Oklahoma Sooners being the only other team to do so.

In addition to returning some major pieces, the Bulldogs are returning one of the largest amounts of production in the nation this year and are expected to develop numerous previous starters from the 2025 season.

Why Georgia Returning So Much Production This Season is Beneficial

Georgia Offensive Coordinator Mike Bobo celebrates with Mary Beth Smart after wining a NCAA college football game against Ole Miss in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. Georgia won 52-17. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

Returning production and continuity are things that can provide a massive advantage for a program and can give teams the edge late in games when it matters most. The Bulldogs' veteran leadership helped the team win multiple games in crunch time last season, and given the mass amount of returning leadership, the team will be in excellent position to do so again this year.

Georgia's 2026 schedule once again, features a litany of challenging opponents that will make winning another SEC Championship and returning to the College Football Playoff very difficult. However, the returning production on this year's roster will provide the Dawgs with a massive advantage over opponents.

The Bulldogs will return to action for their season opener against Tennessee State on Saturday, September 5th in Athens, Georgia. A kickoff time and TV network for this contest will be announced at a later date.