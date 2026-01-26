Georgia Bulldogs QB Gunner Stockton Given Fourth-Best Odds to Win Heisman Trophy

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton currently has the third-highest odds to win the 2026 Heisman Memorial Trophy.

The college football offseason is fully underway as the preparations for another season begin. While there are still a handful of months to go before teams return to action, oddsmakers have already begun to set their predictions for the 2026 season.

One of the biggest pre-season predictions made in the lead up to college football's return is "Which player will take home the highly-covetted Heisman Trophy?" According to reports, there are a handful of players that will have an excellent chance to do so in 2026.

One of those players is Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton, who is entering his second full season as the Dawgs' starting quarterback. According to CBS Sports, Stockton's odds currently sit at +1300, which puts him behind CJ Carr (+800), Arch Manning (+850), and a handful of other players who share +1100 odds.

Gunner Stockton Looks to Build Momentum From 2025 Season

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) passes the ball during the Sugar Bowl and College Football Playoff quarterfinals at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La., on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. Ole Miss defeated Georgia 39-34. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bulldogs' quarterback had an impressive showing throughout the 2025 season, as he accounted for over 3,000 yards of offense and more than 30 total touchdowns. His leadership also helped provide the Dawgs with their second straight SEC Championship victory and a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff.

Stockton's efforts created some Heisman buzz around his name last year. However, the quarterback was ultimately left off the finalists' list and did not receive an invite to New York for the trophy ceremony. Instead, it was Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza who took the award home for the 2025 season.

Despite his omission as a finalist for the 2025 season, Stockton still received a nod in the final rankings. According to reports, the Bulldogs quarterback finished seventh in total Heisman voting, which was the highest by any Georgia passer since Stetson Bennett in 2022.

No Georgia Bulldog has received the Heisman Trophy since Herschel Walker did so in 1982. While Stockton has a long way to go before the 2026 season even begins, securing a Heisman Trophy Award would be an accomplishment that would surely provide him with legendary status within the Georgia program.

Stockton and the rest of the Bulldogs will return to action on September 5th of this year, as the team hosts Tennessee State for their 2026 season opener. A kickoff time and TV network for this matchup have not yet been announced.