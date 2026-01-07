Georgia Bulldogs Defensive Back Announces Entrance Into NCAA Transfer Portal

A Georgia Bulldogs defensive back has announced their entrance into the NCAA trasnfer portal following the 2025 college football season.

The Georgia Bulldogs 2025 college football season has officially come to a close following the Dawgs‘ heartbreaking loss to the Ole Miss Rebels in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. The defeat was the second consecutive season-ending loss in the Sugar Bowl and was the first rematch that Kirby Smart has lost in his head coaching career with Georgia.

While there are no other games to be played for the Bulldogs this year, the work for Kirby Smart and his coaching staff has arguably just begun. Oftentimes, this time of year is extremely important for roster acquisition and retention.

Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, the period of time frequently results in a handful of departures of players into the transfer portal. According to reports, the latest Georgia Bulldog player to enter the portal is defensive back Ondre Evans.

Evans was a member of the Bulldogs 2024 recruiting class and was expected to have a massive impact on the Bulldogs secondary at some point in his career. However, it appears that the defensive back will be playing elsewhere ahead of the 2026 season.

How Does Ondre Evans' Departure Effect Georgia's Roster?

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart reacts after a play against the Mississippi Rebels in the third quarter during the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Bulldogs have prioritzed depth at the defensive backfield over the past few seasons. While Evans did not play in a starting role for the Bulldogs, the cornerback's departure has negatively impacted Georiga's depth in that room and the Dawgs will likely look to replenish it ahead of the 2026 season.

Transfer portal entries following a college football season have become something to be expected for college spirals programs, with Georgia being no different. While seeing players leave and go elsewhere can be frustrating, it has become the norm for college football programs all across the country.

As the Bulldogs’ offseason continues, the Dawgs will look to retain as many players as possible, while simultaneously adding to its own roster by way of the portal. Stay tuned for more updates regarding Georgia’s offseason moves from Bulldogs on SI.

Georgia Football Transfer Portal Tracker:

Departures:

Daniel Harris, DB (Committed to Kansas)

Roderick Robinson, RB

Jordan Thomas, DL (Committed to South Carolina)

Nyier Daniels, OL

Kris Jones, LB

Jaden Harris, S

Bo Hughley, OL

Joenel Aguero, S

Ondre Evans, CB

Additions:

Khalil Barnes, S (Clemson)

*All additions and departures from the NCAA transfer portal for Georgia will be listed in this article. As players announce their decisions, this article will be continuously updated to ensure its accuracy.*