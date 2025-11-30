Georgia Bulldogs Defensive Back Plans to Enter NCAA Transfer Portal
Georgia defensive back Daniel Harris plans to entire the NCAA transfer portal.
The Georgia Bulldogs have officially wrapped up the regular season and are now preparing for the SEC Championship game against the Alabama Crimson Tide. With that means the offseason has also begun for most teams and the NCAA transfer portal is set to open, and the Georgia Bulldogs have had their first entry.
Georgia defensive back Daniel Harris has announced he plans to enter the portal. Harris was a starter for the Bulldogs last season in the second half of the year and was a starter at the beginning of the year. Harris would eventually be replaced by the likes of Ellis Robinson and Demello Jones. Harris did however play a lot for the Bulldogs against Mississippi State a few weeks ago.
Harris announced his intentions to enter the portal following the 2023 season but eventually decided to come back to Georgia. Harris would go on to play alongside former Georgia Bulldog Julain Humphrey, who eventually transferred to Texas A&M after the 2024 season.
Harris was a former four-star prospect who was part of the 2023 recruiting class. In 2024, Harris appeared in 13 contests, starting in four games, including the SEC Championship Game and College Football Playoff Semifinal Allstate Sugar Bowl. He totaled 22 stops and three pass breakups. Harris also recorded a career-high three tackles in SEC Championship win over Texas.
The Bulldogs will likely experience many departures over the next month, as does every collegw program. The transfer portal does not officially open until January 2nd and will be open for 15 days. There is no longer a spring portal window as the NCAA decided for there to be only one portal window now.
As the Georgia Bulldogs approach the SEC Championship game, it will be interesting to see if any other players decide to follow Harris and announce their plans to enter the portal. Another thing to follow is if Harris goes to the SEC Championship game with Georgia as the portal has not officially opened yet.
The Bulldogs are expected to go into next season with Ellis Robinson and Demllo Jones as the starting corners as Daylen Everette is expected to enter the NL draft after this season after electing to come back for another season this year.
Georgia Football Transfer Portal Tracker:
- Daniel Harris, DB