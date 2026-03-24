Georgia Bulldogs Defensive Players Sound Off on New Linebackers Coach Larry Knight

Georgia Bulldogs defensive players offer their initial thoughts on new outside linebackers coach Larry Knight.

The Georgia Bulldogs are in the midst of their spring training camp as the team gears up for the 2026 college football season. The Dawgs are looking to win their first national title since the 2022 season, and are looking to avoid another early exit in the College Football Playoff.

In the lead up to Georgia's season, the Bulldogs have made a handful of acquisitions to both their coaching staff and roster. One of the most exciting hires of the season, however, came in the form of outside linebacker's coach Larry Knight.

Knight's addition to the Bulldogs' staff is expected to provide a massive boost to the Bulldogs' ability to rush the passer. During the 2025 season, Georgia ranked last in the SEC for total sacks and are looking to drastically improve their output in 2026.

As the team reports to practice, players have been steadily providing their initial thoughts on Knight and his coaching abilities. During a media availability for spring practice earlier this week, multiple players commented on what it was like to play for Coach Knight.

Georgia Players Share Their Initial Thoughts on Larry Knight

Nov 15, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Justin Williams (19) celebrates in the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

"My first impression of Coach Knight is that he is really technical on and off the field. He makes sure that we are straight on and off the field and things of that nature," said linebacker Quintavius Johnson. "Right now, we've mainly been focusing on stopping the run before we can get to all the pass rush specialist things."

"Coach Knight is going to get you right," said linebacker Justin Williams, "He likes to play with you a little bit, get into your head a little bit. But I like coach Knight, he's a great addition to this staff. I think Coach Smart made a great decision on adding him, he's a great coach."

While there is still plenty of time to go before the Bulldogs' regular season kicks off, hearing players give such glowing reviews of Coach Knight is certainly a positive sign for Georgia's defense heading into the 2026 season.

The Bulldogs will continue their spring preparations for the 2026 season and will return to action on Saturday, April 18th, for their annual spring scrimmage (better known as "G-Day"). This year's event will not be televised nationally and kickoff will begin at approximately 1:00 p.m. in Sanford Stadium.