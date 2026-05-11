What are the Summer Goals for Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs Football Program?

As the Georgia Bulldogs officially transition into the summer, what should the teams goals be ahead of the 2026 college football season?

The University of Georgia held its graduation ceremonies earlier this past weekend in Sanford Stadium, which means the summer has officially started in Athens, Georgia. With classes out and many students returning to home for the break, the Bulldogs are now entering a new phase of the offseason.

Summer months in a football program are typically focused on ensuring a team will be in excellent shape came week one of fall. The coming months are also notorious for featuring some grueling workout regimens and practices.

So as the Dawgs begin one of the more difficult periods of the offseason, what should the goals be for Kirby Smart and his staff?

Summer Goals for Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs

1. Iron Out Position Battles

Apr 18, 2026; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Ryan Puglisi (12) runs against pressure during the Georgia Spring football game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

While who's starting over who is always somewhat of a fluid question with Kirby Smart, having a better idea as to what the depth chart looks like will be a massive benefit to the program come week one of the season. The Bulldogs have some key position battles taking place at offensive line, safety, as well as quarterback.

2. Bolster the 2027 Recruiting Class

Apr 18, 2026; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart on the field during the Georgia Spring football game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

On top of ensuring this year's roster is ready for action, the summer months also serve as a fantastic opportunity for programs to bolster their future recruiting classes. The Bulldogs typically build tons of momentum during this time of year, and will need to do the same in order to secure one of the nation's best classes for the 2027 cycle.

3. Ensure New/Returning Players are Conditioned

Apr 18, 2026; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs center Drew Bobo (74) runs during the Georgia Spring football game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Staying healthy is a given for Georgia, but ensuring new faces and players returning from injury are "game ready" come the fall will be a must. This includes conditioning, lifting, and numerous other training regimens to ensure players are up to speed.

4. Build Chemistry and Trust

Apr 18, 2026; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) runs against linebacker Terrell Foster (30) during the Georgia Spring football game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

One of the cornerstones of Georgia's success in 2025 was the team's ability to rally around one another and deliver in the clutch. The source of these abilities is great chemistry. While the Dawgs likely already have a strong relationship with one another, building upon that relationship will be a must for the Bulldogs this offseason.

The Bulldogs' summer offseason period will come to a close when the Bulldogs begin their official fall camp in the lead up to week one of the season. The Dawgs are scheduled to begin the season against Tennessee State on Saturday, September 5th.