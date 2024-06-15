Georgia Bulldogs' Defensive Secondary Ranks Inside Top-10 of College Football
The Georgia Bulldogs' defensive secondary has been ranked as one of the best in college football
Throughout the Kirby Smart era, the Georgia Bulldogs have boasted one of college football’s most dominant defenses that have paved the way for the Dawgs’ success on the gridiron. It appears that Georgia’s latest trend is to continue as well. According to Pro Football Focus, the Georgia Bulldogs have the seventh-best defensive secondary in college football this season. A ranking that is the second-best in the entire SEC as per the list.
What makes this ranking so impressive is despite losing three starters from the room just a year ago (Javon Bullard, Tykee Smith, and Kamari Lassiter), the Dawgs’ talent and depth still rank among the best in college football.
The Bulldogs’ high ranking is another testament to Kirby Smart and his staff’s ability to recruit and develop talent. It also shows that once again, the Georgia Bulldogs should have one of the most ferocious defenses in the SEC, if not the entire sport of college football.
According to PFF, the Bulldogs now have:
- The nation’s best quarterback room
- The nation's third-best running back room
- The nation’s fourth-best wide receiver corps
- The nation’s second-best offensive line room
- The nation's seventh-best defensive secondary
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
Other Georgia News:
- Kirby Smart Will Reach This Historic Milestone During the 2024 College Football Season
- Brock Bowers Continuing to Make Strides in Camp With Raiders
- Georgia Football Utilizing Something This Offseason More Than it Ever Has
Join the Community:
Follow Christian Kirby II on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.