Georgia Bulldogs' Defensive Secondary Ranks Inside Top-10 of College Football

The Georgia Bulldogs' defensive secondary has been ranked as one of the best in college football

Georgia Bulldogs co-defensive coordinator and former Gator head coach Will Muschamp shares a smile with Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Malaki Starks (24) as the clock ticks down on Georgia's lopsided victory over the Gators at the annual Florida vs Georgia football game at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL, Saturday, October 27, 2023. Georgia walked away with a final score of 43 to 20. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]
Georgia Bulldogs co-defensive coordinator and former Gator head coach Will Muschamp shares a smile with Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Malaki Starks (24) as the clock ticks down on Georgia's lopsided victory over the Gators at the annual Florida vs Georgia football game at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL, Saturday, October 27, 2023. Georgia walked away with a final score of 43 to 20. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] / Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY
Throughout the Kirby Smart era, the Georgia Bulldogs have boasted one of college football’s most dominant defenses that have paved the way for the Dawgs’ success on the gridiron. It appears that Georgia’s latest trend is to continue as well.  According to Pro Football Focus, the Georgia Bulldogs have the seventh-best defensive secondary in college football this season. A ranking that is the second-best in the entire SEC as per the list. 

What makes this ranking so impressive is despite losing three starters from the room just a year ago (Javon Bullard, Tykee Smith, and Kamari Lassiter), the Dawgs’ talent and depth still rank among the best in college football. 

The Bulldogs’ high ranking is another testament to Kirby Smart and his staff’s ability to recruit and develop talent. It also shows that once again, the Georgia Bulldogs should have one of the most ferocious defenses in the SEC, if not the entire sport of college football.

According to PFF, the Bulldogs now have: 

  • The nation’s best quarterback room
  • The nation's third-best running back room
  • The nation’s fourth-best wide receiver corps
  • The nation’s second-best offensive line room 
  • The nation's seventh-best defensive secondary

Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule

  • Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
  • Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
  • Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
  • Sept. 21 - BYE
  • Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
  • Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Oct. 26 - BYE
  • Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
  • Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
  • Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC

