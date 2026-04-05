Georgia Bulldogs Earn Commitment From 2027 Offensive Lineman Abram Eisenhower

The Georgia Bulldogs have added another prospect to their 2027 recruiting class. Here are the details.

The Georgia Bulldogs are gearing up for their 2026 college football season and are looking to once again reach the College Football Playoff. But while the 2026 season is right around the corner, the Dawgs have already begun diligently working on their 2027 recruiting class.

Georgia's latest efforts appear to have paid off, as they have just added another commitment to their class. According to reports, offensive lineman Abram Eisenhower has announced his commitment to the Bulldogs and will be joining their 2027 recruiting class.

Eisenhower was heavily pursued by other notable Power Four schools such as, Auburn, South Carolina, and Florida State. But the offensive lineman ultimately chose to continue his athletic career in Athens with the Georgia Bulldogs.

According to 247 Sports, Eisenhower stands at approximately 6-foot-5 and weighs just under 300 pounds. His athletic abilities could provide a massive contribution to the Dawgs once he arrives on campus.

What Abram Eisenhower Brings to the Georgia Bulldogs Offensive Line

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; The Georgia Bulldogs offense lines up against the Mississippi Rebels defense in the fourth quarter during the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Since taking over as Georgia's head coach in 2026, Kirby Smart and his staff have always made a strong emphasis on possessing an elite offensive line. Adding prospects such as Eisenhower to the team's future rosters will ensure that the Bulldogs remain dominant within both sides of the lines of scrimmage.

Smart has also placed a strong emphasis on recruiting players within the state of Georgia. Einsenhower himself is a Valdosta, Georgia native. Making him an excellent target for the Bulldogs' class.

As the offseason continues and the Bulldogs' 2026 regular season begins, Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs staff will continue to diligently recruit highly touted prospects in hopes of landing another top-5 recruiting class.

Georgia Bulldogs 2027 Commits