Georgia Bulldogs Fans and Opponents Express Dissatisfaction With Game Start Times

Following the announcement of start times for a handful of Georgia Football games, a handful of Bulldog fans as well as opponents have expressed their concerns.

The Georgia Bulldogs 2026 college football season is less than 100 days away, as the countdown to the return of the season has officially begun. With the offseason winding down, details regarding the Dawgs' upcoming season have begun to be revealed.

Start times for the Bulldogs first three games of the season have been determined as the Bulldogs will begin their 2026 season at 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 5th, when they host Tennessee State for their season opener.

Georgia's game the following week will take place a bit earlier, as they host the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, September 12th. The Dawgs will be looking to remain undefeated against non-power four opponents under Kirby Smart.

While the announcement of start times can be exciting for fans, a large portion of Bulldog fans have displayed their displeasure with the kickoff times, as the games will take place in the heat of the day during the summer days.

Georgia Bulldogs Opponent Unhappy With Kickoff Time

Oct 2, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) gets stopped by the Georgia Bulldogs defense during the first quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

However, Bulldog fans are not the only ones who are unhappy with the announced kickoff times. The Dawgs' week three opponents, the Arkansas Razorbacks have also displayed irritation with their kickoff time.

In a social media post, Razorbacks athletic director, Hunter Yurachek expressed his concern and disappointment with the presented kickoff time. The athletic director cited health concerns and travel fatigue as a reason for his disappointment.

"ESPN has set our game at Utah for 9:15 p.m. Central Time on September 12. We anticipate returning to campus at approximately 6 a.m. on Sunday, September 13 — followed by an 11 a.m. home kickoff against Georgia just six days later on September 19," wrote Yurachek. "This assigned schedule will cost our student-athletes nearly a full day of rest and recovery that they would otherwise have available to them. This is not simply a competitive disadvantage — it is a genuine welfare issue for the young men who represent our program and contribute greatly to the bottom line of our television partners."

Despite unrest from the Razorbacks, as well as Bulldog fans, there are currently no public plans to reschedule kickoff times for the aforementioned games. As the offseason continues, more kickoff times for the Bulldogs 2026 season will be announced.