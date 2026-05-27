Georgia Bulldogs Have Start Times Announced For Multiple College Football Games

The Georgia Bulldogs have learned start times for multiple games during the 2026 college for the 2026 college football season.

The 2026 college football season is less than 100 days away, as teams begin their final phase of preparations before kicking off another season. With the countdown to college football reaching double-digits, more details surrounding games this season have been revealed.

The Georgia Bulldogs are among the many teams whose early season game times have been revealed, and the Dawgs are scheduled for a trio of interesting matchups within the first three weeks of the season.

Georgia Bulldogs Learn Kickoff Times for Trio of Games

Apr 18, 2026; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Landon Roldan (8) catches the ball during the Georgia Spring football game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The first game of Georgia's 2026 season will begin on Saturday, September 5th, when the Dawgs host Tennessee State in Sanford Stadium. According to reports from the University of Georgia, kickoff for this game is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. ET.

The Bulldogs will be in Sanford Stadium once again the following week, as they host Western Kentucky on Saturday, September 12th. Kickoff for this game will begin at approximately 12:45 p.m. ET. Georgia will be looking to maintain its win streak against non-power four opponents in both matchups.

The Bulldogs will then hit the road for the first time of the season, as they travel to Fayetteville, to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks. This will be the Bulldogs first trip to Arkansas since their season opener in 2020. Kickoff for that game will take place at noon ET.

As the build up to the 2026 season continues, more schedule details will be announced with more key matchups receiving their projected start times. Stay tuned with Bulldogs on SI for more updates regarding the Dawgs 2026 college football season.

Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Football Schedule (Updated Kickoff Times)

Tennessee State at Georgia, Sept. 5 - (Kickoff at 3 p.m. ET)

Western Kentucky at Georgia, Sept. 12 - (Kickoff at 12:45 p.m. ET)

Georgia at Arkansas, Sept. 19 - (Kickoff at noon ET)

Oklahoma at Georgia, Sept. 26

Vanderbilt at Georgia, Oct. 3

Georgia at Alabama, Oct. 10

Auburn at Georgia, Oct. 17

BYE

Georgia vs Florida (Atlanta, GA), Oct. 31

Georgia at Ole Miss, Nov. 7

Missouri at Georgia, Nov. 14

Georgia at South Carolina, Nov. 21

Georgia Tech at Georgia