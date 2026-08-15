Georgia Bulldogs Football Schedules First Ever White-Out for Regular Season Game

The Georgia Bulldogs have announced that they will be holding a white-out game for the first time during the 2026 season.

The Georgia Bulldogs are less than a month away from the beginning of the 2026 college football season. As the Dawgs gear up for another season of college football, the fan base has begun to grow even more excited.

However, while there are numerous reasons for fans to be eager for the return of the Bulldogs, the University of Georgia has recently made an announcement that will surely increase the anticipation ahead of the 2026 season.

A few weeks ago, the Bulldogs made a shocking announcement that the team would be wearing white helmets, white pants, and white jerseys for the game. Something that the Bulldogs have never done before.

For years, fans had been heavily requesting the Dawgs to dawn the jerseys at some point in the season, as photos of the uniforms had begun to swirl during recruiting visits over the years. Earlier in the offseason, head coach Kirby Smart promised fans the team would wear the uniforms, should the fan base be able to triple memberships for the Glory, Glory collective

The university doubled down on increasing the excitement though, as the school has encouraged all fans to participate in the white-out by wearing white clothing for the game against Western Kentucky on Saturday, September 12th.

Unleashed!



Saturday September 12 has a dress code!



White gear available NOW at https://t.co/X8WZUqKpzn pic.twitter.com/yyvh758cmk — Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) August 15, 2026

The Bulldogs have increasingly encouraged fans to partake in different themes. On numerous occasions, the fans have participated in "black outs" or "red outs" and even completed a "stripe Sanford" for the first time in history last year against Ole Miss.

But a white-out at home is something that has yet to be completed for a contest in Athens and will likely increase fan engagement, especially given the Bulldogs contest against Western Kentucky will take place around noon.

With a theme and unique jersey combination set for week two of the team's season, the anticipation ahead of the 2026 season has grown even larger for Georgia Bulldog fans and the team's return to action cannot get here soon enough.

The Bulldogs will officially dawn their all white uniforms on Saturday, September 12th when the team hosts Western Kentucky. Kickoff for this game will take place at approximately 12:45 p.m. and coverage for the event will be hosted on the SEC Network.