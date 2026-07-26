Final Questions For the Georgia Bulldogs Ahead of the 2026 College Football Season

Final questions the Georgia Bulldogs will look to answer ahead of the 2026 college football season.

The Georgia Bulldogs are less than five weeks away from returning to action as the 2026 college football season quickly approaches. But with another season of Georgia Football just around the corner, there are still a few questions the Dawgs are looking to answer.

1. What Will the Running Back Rotation Look Like?

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Nate Frazier (3) carries the ball against the Mississippi Rebels in the second quarter during the 2025 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The extremely unfortunate news of Dante Dowdell's injury has created a rather interesting question as to how carries will be split in the running back room. In addition, running backs Nate Frazier and Chauncey Bowens have rarely been healthy at the same time. With both ball carriers heading into the season fresh, and a slew of questions still in the room, Georgia's running back rotation will be something to follow all season.

2. Who Will Be "Mr. Third Down" For the Offense?

Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) celebrates with wide receiver Colbie Young (8) after scoring a touchdown during the Sugar Bowl and College Football Playoff quarterfinals at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La., on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. Ole Miss defeated Georgia 39-34. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In the past four seasons, there has always been a major difference maker the Dawgs turn to on the offensive side of the ball to move the chains. Last year it was Zachariah Branch, and before that it was Brock Bowers. With both of those players no longer on the roster, the next major difference maker for Georgia remains a mystery.

3. Who Will Provide Pass Rush on Defense?

Nov 22, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Chris Cole (9) and linebacker Justin against the Charlotte 49ers during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Finishing last in sacks in the conference is something that should never happen to a Kirby Smart coached defense. Which has made improving in 2026 a major priority for the team. The Dawgs have made necessary acquisitions to improve their pass rush output, who exactly will provide that boost remains to be seen, however.

4. Can the Bulldogs Offense Be More Explosive?

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) passes the ball against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Georgia boasted one of the nation's most efficient offenses during the 2025 college football season. However, it lacked explosivity at times, which created some frustrating moments for fans and players. The Dawgs will be looking to be a more explosive team this fall in hopes of addressing those deficiencies and becoming an even more dangerous offense.

5. Are Slow Starts on Defense Going to Be A Problem?

Sep 13, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Colton Hood (8) runs the ball against Georgia Bulldogs defensive back JaCorey Thomas (20) at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Alan Poizner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There has been a growing joke amongst Georgia fans (and even Kirby Smart) that a Bulldogs game doesn't start until the Dawgs are down 7-0. This is largely in part due to the fact the team's defense has experienced some slow starts. While they haven't resulted in utter catastrophe for Georgia yet. It has made things significantly more challenging on Saturdays.

The Bulldogs will look to answer all these questions and then some when they begin their 2026 college football season on Saturday, September 5th when the team hosts Tennessee State. The Bulldogs are currently undefeated in season openers under Kirby Smart.