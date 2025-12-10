Georgia Bulldogs Given Third-Highest Odds to Win 2025 National Championship Game

The Georgia Bulldogs have been given the third-best odds to win this year's College Football Playoff.

The College Football Playoff field is set as the nation's 12 remaining teams gear up for a final push at football glory. With only a handful of games left to play this season and the national championship race narrowing down, oddsmakers have begun releasing their projections for which teams have the best odds at winning this year's trophy.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Georgia Bulldogs are among the teams with some of the highest odds to win this year's title, as the Dawgs currently have +550 odds to win it all. These are the third-highest odds behind the Indiana Hoosiers (+290) and the Ohio State Buckeyes (+220).

Georgia has battled through an absolute gauntlet of a schedule this season, facing a total of six ranked teams up to this point. Their most recent win came against the ninth-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide in this year's SEC Championship.

The Dawgs' victory over Alabama was the team's first since 2021 and was the largest margin of victory over the Tide in nearly 50 years. The win not only helped the team secure back-to-back conference championships for the first time in program history, but also helped build some tremendous momentum ahead of the playoffs.

Georgia's SEC Championship Victory Earns Favorable Seeding in CFP

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Oscar Delp (4) celebrates after the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Georgia is currently seeded as the third-ranked team in this year's College Football Playoff, meaning the Bulldogs will have a first-round bye. With the extra week off, the team has added time to rest and regroup before returning to action.

The team's recent stretch of impressive victories, overall prestige, and preferable seeding have all combined to make the Dawgs one of the favorites to win this year's national championship. Should Georgia be able to do so, the Bulldogs will have won three national titles in five seasons. A historic feat for any college football program.

While the odds appear to be slightly in Georgia's favor, it is extremely unliekly that they will ahve any effect on Kirby Smart and his staff's preperation for the team's upcoming game.

Georgia will return to action on Thursday, January 1st, for the College Football Playoff quarterfinals. The Dawgs will face the winner of Ole Miss and Tulane in this year's Allstate Sugar Bowl, played in New Orleans, Louisiana. Kickoff for this game is currently scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET.