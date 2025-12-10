Georgia Bulldogs Have 11 Players Earn All-SEC Honors for 2025 College Football Season

The Georgia Bulldogs have had a staggering 11 players earn All-SEC honors for the 2025 college football season.

The Georgia Bulldogs are entering the final phase of their 2025 season, as the Dawgs gear up for their run in the College Football Playoff. With this year's season nearly complete, a handful of Dawgs players have begun to be recognized for their efforts.

One of the most prestigious honors players can earn is being named to their respective all-conference team. Fortunately for the Bulldogs, the Dawgs have had a staggering 11 players named to this year's All-SEC team.

Some notable names for this year's honors are quarterback Gunner Stockton, wide receiver Zachariah Branch, and running back Nate Frazier. Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen and longsnapper Beau Gardner each received first-team honors.

The Bulldogs have relied on a handful of stars throughout the season to deliver in some massive moments. The team's plethora of All-SEC recipients is a reflection of the extremely deep roster the team currently possesses.

One of the biggest storylines from this year's roster comes from Gunner Stockton, who is in his first full season as teh team's starter. The quarterback has played tremendously throughout the 2025 season and has delivered in some crucial moments, including last week's SEC Championship victory against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The moments have not only helped the team earn some massive wins, but have helped the Dawgs reshape the team's culture and allow for Georgia to return to its hard-nosed and disciplined identity that became synonymous with Kirby Smart and his coaching staff.

Bulldogs Shift Focus Towards College Football Playoff Run

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) throws a pass during the second quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

As the team gears up for a run in the College Football Playoff, the Dawgs will need to rely on their All-SEC players and then some in order to have a chance at winning the team's third national championship in five seasons. The Dawgs' last title victory came during the 2022 season.

The Bulldogs will be back in action for round two of the College Football Playoffs and will face the winner of Ole Miss vs Tulane in the Sugar Bowl on January 1st of 2026. Kickoff for this game is currently scheduled for 8:00 p.m.

Georgia Bulldogs All-SEC Team 2025

First Team

LB CJ Allen

LS Beau Gardner

Second Team

WR Zachariah Branch

OL Monroe Freeling

C Drew Bobo

DB KJ Bolden

PK Peyton Woodring

P Brett Thorson

Third Team

QB Gunner Stockton

RB Nate Frazier

AP Zachariah Branch

DB Daylen Everette