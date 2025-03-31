Georgia Bulldogs Have Trio of Quarterbacks Listed in ESPN's Top-90 QBs since 2000
According to ESPN, the Georgia Bulldogs have had three of college football's top-90 quarterbacks since the year 2000.
The last 25 years of college football have brought forth some incredible moments that have helped shape the game we, as fans, watch today. At the center of many of those moments is, of course, the quarterback position. With so many legendary names rotating through the college ranks over the last 25 years, ESPN's Bill Connelly took the liberty of ranking the 90-best quarterbacks since the year 2000.
The Georgia Bulldogs were well represented on this list as they had an impressive three former signal callers ranked.
The first player making the list was David Greene, who was ranked 76th. Greene played for the Dawgs from 2001-2004 and tallied over 11,000 passing yards during his career in Athens. In addition to an impressive passing total, Greene was also a part of some of Georgia's most iconic moments. Such as "The Hobnail Boot" which featured Greene throwing the go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter to upset the Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville.
The next quarterback on the list was Aaron Murray, who ranked as the 48th best signal caller since 2000. Murray played for the Dawgs from 2010-2013 and started every season for Georgia. His most impressive feat is his more than 13,000 career passing yards, an SEC record that has yet to be broken.
The third and final quarterback on the list was Stetson Bennett, who landed at spot number 42. Bennett's story as a walk-on turned two-time national champion is arguably one of the greatest underdog stories in all of sports and has set a benchmark for greatness at the quarterback positon in Athens, Georgia.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily