BREAKING: Two Georgia Bulldog Football Players Reportedly Arrested For Shoplifting

A pair of Georgia Bulldogs players have reportedly been arrested for shoplifting ahead of the Bulldogs' Sugar Bowl matchup.

The Georgia Bulldogs are in the midst of gearing up for their next matchup, as the team looks to make a deep run in this year's College Football Playoff, in hopes of winning a third national title in five seasons.

With a handful of weeks off before their next matchup, the Dawgs are looking to get as healthy as possible and keep distractions to a minimum in order to provide themselves with the best possible chance at winning.

Unfortunately for the Dawgs, it appears a major distraction has taken place; two of the members of the team have found themselves in some legal trouble. Offensive lineman Dontrell Glover and running back Bo Walker were reportedly arrested earlier this week for shoplifting.

According to reports, Glover was arrested at approximately 6 p.m. on Friday, December 12th, for a misdemeanor charge of theft by shoplifting. As per the latest reports, the Bulldogs' offensive lineman currently remains in custody with the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.

As a highly touted prospect in the Bulldogs' 2025 recruiting class, Glover's addition to the Bulldogs roster was met with great excitement. It did not take long for the young Bulldogs to live up to the excitement, as he quickly found himself in a starting role along the Dawgs' offensive line.

Walker was also a player who had shown much promise earlier in the season, but was unfortunately sidelined with a jaw injury recently. While the running back was unlikely to play in the Sugar Bowl, the latest development makes his appearance even less probable.

Glover has been an integral piece of the team's offensive line this season and would have almost certainly had a starting role in some capacity for the Bulldogs' upcoming Sugar Bowl matchup. However, the latest developments could place the young offensive lineman's starting status in jeopardy.

The Bulldogs have already dismissed one player from the roster this season, as offensive lineman Nyier Daniels was released earlier this season for a driving-related arrest. While Glover and Walker's charges currently do not appear to have the same significance as Daniels', the offensive lineman and running back are still likely to receive some form of punishment.

Georgia's next matchup will be played on Thursday, January 1st, in the Allstate Sugar Bowl as a part of the College Football Playoff quarterfinals. Kickoff for this game is scheduled to take place at 8:00 p.m. ET. An official statement on Glover's or Walker's ability for this upcoming matchup has yet to be made available.

As information continues to be released regarding this story, Bulldogs on SI will be sure to provide in-depth and timely coverage of the matter.